Pune: Micro-Level Planning To Ensure Safety On Pune Grand Tour Routes, Says Collector Jitendra Dudi | Sourced

Detailed micro-level planning should be undertaken to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the upcoming Bajaj Pune Grand Tour international cycling race, said District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Thursday while instructing all concerned departments.

Reviewing preparations for the event scheduled to be held from January 19 to 23 in the district, Dudi said the police, health and roads departments have a crucial role to play in the success of the race. All roads along the race route must be clean and safe, while the health department should keep medical teams ready along the route.

The police were instructed to create public awareness about traffic restrictions and diversion routes and ensure that there is no scope for accidents during the race.

During the review meeting, District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar, Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Race Director Pinaki Baisak, along with heads of various district-level departments, were present.

Additionally, Dudi said the health department should compile details of hospitals with essential facilities within a 25-km radius of all locations where medical teams are deployed. He also directed that roads be deep-cleaned and informational signboards along the route be installed at the earliest.

To prevent animals from straying onto the race route in rural areas, Dudi instructed the animal husbandry department, forest department, gram panchayats and volunteers to form dedicated teams and conduct awareness drives in villages.

Mock drills for the race will be conducted on January 12 and 18, for which the Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Rural Police were asked to jointly coordinate route planning.

Furthermore, cleanliness drives in rural areas along the race route and proper planning to ensure a warm welcome for participants in villages were discussed. The education and sports departments were directed to assess and deploy the required number of volunteers, while the Food and Drug Administration was asked to inspect the quality of food items available along the route.