 Pune Municipal Corporation Polls 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Pramod Nana Bhangire Alleges Car Was Attacked With Stones During Election Campaign
Shiv Sena leader Pramod Nana Bhangire’s car was targeted with stones during an election campaign near Shreeram Chowk, Pune, also affecting candidate Sarika Pawar. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde faction claims strong grassroots support ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Pune: Shiv Sena leader Pramod Nana Bhangire has alleged that stones were hurled at his car during an election campaign in a society near Shreeram Chowk in Maharashtra's Pune.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the stone pelting incident also targeted Shiv Sena candidate Sarika Pawar. He added that the police were checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the incident.

"While I was holding a public meeting for election campaigning in a society near Shreeram Chowk, some people pelted stones at my car and also targeted our candidate, Sarika Pawar. The police have gone to the spot. The police are checking the CCTV footage there," Bhangire said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe said the Eknath Shinde faction enjoys widespread grassroots support ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, adding that the party was welcomed wherever they went during the campaign.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, she said the response reflected that Eknath Shinde's work has resonated with the public. She further stated that their four candidates entered politics with the intent to serve the people, despite having no prominent political figures in their families.

Shiv Sena Leader Neelam Gorhe's Statement

"Wherever we went (to campaign), people welcomed us with love. Everywhere, the women who are sometimes troubled due to water issues or other problems, and sometimes harbour anger, which is not at all visible towards us. We even saw labourers on the road waving and dancing, supporting us. It's a very different scene because Eknath Shinde's work has reached the hearts of the people, and in the Pune Municipal Corporation and in this area, our four candidates don't have any big political figures in their families. Yet, they have come into politics to serve," said Gorhe.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

