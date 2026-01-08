 Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of Pune Grand Challenge Tour Cycling Event
Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens and motorists to take note of the traffic changes and extend cooperation to the administration

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Traffic Diversions Announced Ahead Of Pune Grand Challenge Tour Cycling Event | Sourced

Traffic restrictions and diversions have been announced to facilitate road strengthening and asphalting works ahead of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour Cycling Competition 2026.

Strengthening and asphalting works will be carried out on the Kondhwa (Khadi Machine Chowk)–Saswad–Veer Road, State Highway No. 131, between km 1/600 and km 6/550. This stretch falls under Stage 2, from Yeolewadi Kaman to Bopdev Machi.

During this period, vehicles travelling from Saswad towards Kondhwa are advised to use the Palkhi route via Fursungi–Saswad–Dive Ghat as an alternative route.

Additionally, from January 7 to January 14, 2026, asphalting works in the Haveli area will be carried out using full-width paving for the Pune Grand Challenge Tour Cycling Competition 2026. During this time, traffic will be temporarily closed and diverted through the aforementioned alternative routes.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi has appealed to citizens and motorists to take note of the traffic changes and extend cooperation to the administration.

