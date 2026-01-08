Pune: 26-Year-Old Sangli Police Sub-Inspector Found Dead In Apte Road Hotel; Suicide Suspected | Sourced

A 26-year-old police sub-inspector from Tasgaon in Sangli district allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at a hotel near Deccan Gymkhana in Pune after allegedly leaving a note in the room.



The incident came to light on Wednesday at noon when, despite repeated knocks on the door, there was no response from him.



The deceased has been identified as Suraj Marathe, a resident of Dehu Road, who had joined the police force two years ago. Marathe was on leave for one week.





According to the police, one day before the incident (Tuesday), Marathe had checked into a hotel on Apte Road near Deccan Gymkhana. His room remained locked for an extended period, and despite repeated knocks by hotel staff, he did not respond. Acting on this, the hotel management then informed the police.



Marathe had been on leave for the past week. As he was not reachable, the Tasgaon police and his relatives had begun searching for him. Based on mobile location tracking, they reached the hotel.



The hotel staff opened the room using a spare key, where Marathe was found dead. A suicide note and a poison bottle were found in the room. Police believe he consumed the poison.





Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "In the suicide note, it has been mentioned that he took the extreme step due to illness. His relatives informed the police that he had been suffering from a knee ailment for the past year and was about to undergo treatment for the problem. The body has been sent for medical examination. Accordingly, the exact cause behind the death will be clear after the report. Further investigation is underway."