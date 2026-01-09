 Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Urges Voters To Restore NCP In Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad Civic Polls, Criticises BJP Leadership
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, campaigning for NCP ahead of January 15 civic polls, said he never allowed arrogance to creep into his conduct while in power. Addressing a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad, he accused the BJP of corruption and promised improved water supply, traffic management, and high-tech civic services if NCP returns to power.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | X - @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he never allowed arrogance to creep into his conduct despite his party ruling the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies in the past.

Addressing a public rally in Pimpri Chinchwad for the January 15 civic polls, Pawar said he always believed power should be exercised with restraint and responsibility.

His nephew and NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar was also present during the poll campaign. The NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are fighting civic polls in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance.

Attacking the BJP leadership in Pimpri Chinchwad over alleged corruption in the civic body, Pawar said if the NCP returns to power, it will ensure regular water supply through taps, make the industrial township free of traffic congestion and potholes as well as provide high-tech civic and healthcare facilities.

"A civic body once considered among the richest in Asia had been pushed into debt over the past nine years. I was in power in the state, while Pawar saheb was at the Centre. I was also in power in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations till 2017. The entire district was under my charge, but I never allowed arrogance of power to creep into my conduct," he said.

"We never let power go to our heads. Even if party workers faltered, I made it clear that it would not be tolerated," Pawar added.

Accusing the local BJP leadership of exploiting communal divisions for political gain, Pawar urged voters to bring NCP back to power in the civic body.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

