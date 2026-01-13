Tourism Department Inspects Ancient Rameshwar Mahadev Temple In Parbhani’s Vazur | Source

Parbhani: The ancient Rameshwar Mahadev temple is located at Vazur in Purna taluka of Parbhani district. A delegation from the Regional Tourism Directorate’s Office at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar visited the temple on Monday and inspected its architecture, idols and other features.

The delegation included District Tourism Officer Azimoddin Shaikh, Ayub Shah and Assistant Tourism Officer Shivaji Gaikwad. Along with history researchers, the delegation members visited the temple and surrounding areas and collected information on rock edicts and other inscriptions.

With the help of a compass, the researchers identified the epicentre of the temple, which is believed to be meant for meditation. It is believed that meditation at this spot enables a direct divine connection.

Shaikh said the site is ancient and requires preservation. He briefed Deputy Director Vijay Jadhav about the inspection through a video call. Jadhav assured that a team would be sent to Vazur for further research and investigation.

The delegation later visited the Ganesh temple in the area and gathered detailed information about the structure.

Pralhad Pawar provided the delegation with information about saints, traditions, festivals, bhajan troupes, forts, and villages associated with the region. The officers, in turn, shared details about government schemes aimed at preserving ancient monuments.

President of the temple trust Laxman Pawar, vice president Motiram Pawar, Sachin Pawar, Narsingh Pawar, Subhash Pawar, Baburao Khune, Suresh Pawar, Jaggannath Pawar, Rameshwar Pawar, Balu Maharaj, Seema Bodhare and others were present.