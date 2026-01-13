 Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru Flight Delayed As Passengers Deplaned Due To Last-Minute Technical Glitch
Passengers on an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru were deplaned after nearly 90 minutes onboard due to a last-minute technical glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The flight, scheduled to depart at 8:50 am, was delayed, and no revised departure time has been announced. Akasa Air has not commented on the issue.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Mumbai: Passengers on board an Akasa Air flight from Pune for Bengaluru were deplaned on Tuesday after remaining seated inside the aircraft for almost one and a half hours due to a last-minute glitch detected in the Boeing 737 MAX plane, a source said.

The flight was scheduled to depart from Pune at 8.50 am, and boarding started around 8.10 am, a passenger onboard the glitch-hit Boeing aircraft said.

"Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight-- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later all the passengers were deplaned," the passenger told PTI from Pune.

The revised time of departure has not been announced, the passenger said.

Akasa Air spokesperson was not available for comments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

