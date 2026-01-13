 ‘This Is Real India’: Woman Rapido Rider Helps Foreign Tourist After She Lost Way In Goa, Netizens Salute Her | VIDEO
A viral clip from Goa captures Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari assisting a lost foreign tourist late at night. After Google Maps failed, the tourist wandered from Batalbatim to Colva beach. Kumari ensured her safe return to the hotel and even refused to take money. Kumari won widespread admiration online for her compassionate gesture.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Woman Rapido Rider Helps Foreign Tourist After She Lost Way In Goa (Screengrab) | X

Panaji: A heartwarming video surfaced from Goa, where a foreigner was helped by a Rapido driver after she lost her way at around 10 pm and left wandering along at night. Seeing the foreigner worried, the Rapido rider, Sindhu Kumari, stepped in to help her.

Kumari stopped for the tourist and dropped her safely to her hotel after Google Maps also did not show her the exact way. While dropping the foreign tourist to her hotel, Coconut Grow, Kumari recorded a video, which is now going viral on social media. The exact date of the incident is not known.

In the video, the foreign tourist was looking a bit worried. As Kumari dropped her to the hotel safely, she offered money to the Rapido rider. In the viral clip, Kumari could be seen refusing to take the money.

Later, Kumari revealed that the tourist lost her way from Batalbatim beach and, after walking for some time, she reached Colva beach. After reaching the hotel, the foreigner even hugged Kumari and became emotional.

Netizens' Reaction:

Netizens are praising the Rapido rider for helping the tourist.

"Salute to Sindhu Kumari! Her presence of mind, kindness, and courage turned a potential crisis into a story of hope," one of the X users commented.

"This is real India. Quiet courage, basic kindness, and stepping up when it mattered. Salute to Sindhu Kumari," another X user wrote.

"When apps fail, humanity steps up. Sindhu Kumari didn’t just give a ride — she gave safety, dignity, and trust. This is the India the world needs to see," an X user stated.

In the viral video, the foreign tourist could be seen relieved after reaching her hotel safely, and she kept thanking the Rapido rider. The country of origin of the foreigner is not known.

