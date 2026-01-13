 Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThink Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls

Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls

Established with the objective of upholding and protecting the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, G-24 brings together a diverse group of highly educated and socially active individuals

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:51 PM IST
article-image
Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls | Sourced

Latur: G-24, a think tank and intellectual platform formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, has extended its support to the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the ongoing Latur Municipal Corporation elections. The group announced its decision as part of its continued political and social engagement aimed at safeguarding constitutional values and promoting inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

Established with the objective of upholding and protecting the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, G-24 brings together a diverse group of highly educated and socially active individuals. The platform includes professors, advocates, doctors, engineers, social workers, and professionals from various other fields. According to Shivaji Shinde, one of the founding members, G-24 was created to provide a collective voice to intellectuals who believe in constitutional morality, social justice, and democratic values.

Shinde recalled that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, G-24 had taken a clear stand against the BJP and actively campaigned in support of the Congress. He said the group’s decision to back the Congress and VBA in the civic polls is a continuation of the same ideological position. “Local self-governance plays a crucial role in strengthening democracy, and it is important that candidates committed to constitutional values are elected,” he said.

Read Also
'Rats And Mosquitoes': Actress Amruta Deshmukh Slams Pune Civic Body Over Filthy Conditions At...
article-image

As part of its campaign activities, G-24 organised two public meetings in Latur to reach out to voters and explain its stance. On Sunday, noted academic Prof. Ratanlal from Delhi addressed a gathering, highlighting issues related to constitutional rights, social equality, and democratic institutions. On Monday, social activist and cultural campaigner Sambhaji Bhagat from Mumbai addressed another public meeting, urging citizens to vote consciously in the municipal elections.

FPJ Shorts
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
ED Attaches ₹21.45 Crore Assets In Mahadev Online Betting Case; Dubai Property Linked To Ravi Uppal Included
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: 246 Candidates In Fray, Lawyers And Engineers Dominate Contest
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Nora Fatehi's Rumoured Boyfriend Accused In Rape Case, Could Face Trial
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up
Maharashtra Elections 2026: Campaign Ends For Maharashtra Civic Polls After High-Voltage Run-Up

The group stated that through these initiatives, it aims to create awareness among voters about the importance of informed participation in local body elections and the long-term impact of civic governance on everyday life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls
Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls
Nanded To Host 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib On Jan 24–25
Nanded To Host 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib On Jan 24–25
Hingoli Markets Abuzz Ahead Of Makar Sankranti Celebrations
Hingoli Markets Abuzz Ahead Of Makar Sankranti Celebrations
Tourism Department Inspects Ancient Rameshwar Mahadev Temple In Parbhani’s Vazur
Tourism Department Inspects Ancient Rameshwar Mahadev Temple In Parbhani’s Vazur
Minor Girl’s Death At Navodaya Vidyalaya In Latur: Two School Staff Arrested, Probe Intensified
Minor Girl’s Death At Navodaya Vidyalaya In Latur: Two School Staff Arrested, Probe Intensified