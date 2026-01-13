Think Tank G-24 Backs Congress & Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi In Latur Civic Polls | Sourced

Latur: G-24, a think tank and intellectual platform formed ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, has extended its support to the Congress and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the ongoing Latur Municipal Corporation elections. The group announced its decision as part of its continued political and social engagement aimed at safeguarding constitutional values and promoting inclusive governance at the grassroots level.

Established with the objective of upholding and protecting the principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution, G-24 brings together a diverse group of highly educated and socially active individuals. The platform includes professors, advocates, doctors, engineers, social workers, and professionals from various other fields. According to Shivaji Shinde, one of the founding members, G-24 was created to provide a collective voice to intellectuals who believe in constitutional morality, social justice, and democratic values.

Shinde recalled that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, G-24 had taken a clear stand against the BJP and actively campaigned in support of the Congress. He said the group’s decision to back the Congress and VBA in the civic polls is a continuation of the same ideological position. “Local self-governance plays a crucial role in strengthening democracy, and it is important that candidates committed to constitutional values are elected,” he said.

As part of its campaign activities, G-24 organised two public meetings in Latur to reach out to voters and explain its stance. On Sunday, noted academic Prof. Ratanlal from Delhi addressed a gathering, highlighting issues related to constitutional rights, social equality, and democratic institutions. On Monday, social activist and cultural campaigner Sambhaji Bhagat from Mumbai addressed another public meeting, urging citizens to vote consciously in the municipal elections.

The group stated that through these initiatives, it aims to create awareness among voters about the importance of informed participation in local body elections and the long-term impact of civic governance on everyday life.