'Rats And Mosquitoes': Actress Amruta Deshmukh Slams Pune Civic Body Over Filthy Conditions At Balgandharva Auditorium - VIDEO |

Currently, preparations for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections are underway, and candidates from various parties are making promises to citizens. However, on the other hand, the PMC is neglecting the city's important cultural centres. The Balgandharva auditorium underwent a renovation in March 2024, but despite spending millions of rupees, the basic problems remain unresolved. Marathi actress Amruta Deshmukh expressed her anger about her ordeal through a Facebook Live session and Instagram.

Angst over the uncleanliness at Balgandharva

Marathi actress Amruta Deshmukh's play 'Niyam Va Aati Lagu' is currently being staged in Pune. On Sunday, Amruta Deshmukh, who was at the Balgandharva auditorium for a performance of her play, went live on Facebook and raised the issue of the unhygienic restrooms there.

She said that while many theatres in Pune are very well-maintained, the Balgandharva Rangmandir is always in a deplorable state. She complained about the extremely dirty washrooms and bathrooms, stating that the stench even reaches the backstage area, thus exposing the negligence of the Pune municipal administration regarding cleanliness.

"Instead of spending so much money on decorating the VIP rooms, I have a modest expectation that they should improve the management of these rooms and washrooms. Even the staff here have only just arrived before the program started," Amruta Deshmukh said, expressing her frustration through the Facebook Live session. During this, the actress was also seen strongly criticising the cleaning staff.

"There are well-equipped rooms for the VIPs attending the programs, so why is there such discrimination against the theatre artists? Rats run across the audience's feet during the play, and mosquitoes bite them. The audience comes out of their love for the theatre, but should they be taken for granted? We call Pune a cultural city, and this is the condition of one of its renowned theatres? When will this situation change?" Deshmukh expressed.