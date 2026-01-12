 ₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead Of Pune Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePune₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead Of Pune Polls

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead Of Pune Polls

As the Pune municipal corporation elections approach, political parties have released their manifestos and election promises. These included grand announcements for the voters. Parties are employing various strategies to attract voters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead Of Pune Polls |

As the Pune municipal corporation elections approach, political parties have released their manifestos and election promises. These included grand announcements for the voters. Parties are employing various strategies to attract voters. Meanwhile, a message is going viral in Pune. This message appears to be an attempt to attract female voters. The Congress party has filed a complaint regarding this. 

‘Rs. 3000 to be deposited in bank accounts on Jan14’

Taking cognisance of the Congress party's claim that under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', two months' worth of money will be deposited into bank accounts on January 14th, the day before the municipal elections, the State Election Commission has ordered the Chief Secretary of the state to clarify the factual situation by 11:00 AM on Monday. 

State Congress General Secretary Adv. Sandesh Kondvilkar had written a letter to the Election Commission on Saturday claiming that the state government would deposit Rs. 3000 for two months (December 2025 and January 2026) into the accounts of 'beloved sisters' on January 14th, the day before the voting. Such messages are being sent to voters. 

FPJ Shorts
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Apple’s iPhone CY25 Exports From India Cross ₹2 Lakh Crore For First Time
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Lauren Bell Becomes New RCB Sensation In WPL 2026 - A Look At Stunning Pictures Of 25-Year-Old English Bowler
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Mobbed By Fans In East Delhi, Netizens Joke 'System Hang Ho Gaya'- Watch Viral VIDEO
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post
'Togetherness Forever..': Former India Opener Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement To Sophie Shine With Heartfelt Instagram Post

This is a violation of the code of conduct. This is a form of inducement to women voters, and therefore, the commission should prevent the government from doing so. Finally, the commission has taken note of this and ordered an investigation into the facts.

What’s in the viral message?

According to the viral message, "A Makar Sankranti gift for the beloved sisters of Hon. Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis. Rs. 3000 will be deposited into your accounts. Therefore, all of you beloved sisters in Ward No. 40 should vote overwhelmingly by pressing the button in front of the lotus symbol." 

Read Also
Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten
article-image

The above message is from Ward 40 in Kondhwa, Pune. The names of all the candidates in that ward are also given in this message. It is being said that similar messages are going viral in wards across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In...

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Pune: Scrap Fires Near EON IT Park Choke Kharadi, Residents Slam PMC Inaction

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Inaugurates First Central Folk Arts Festival With Enthusiasm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Declares BJP’s Victory Chariot Ready...