₹ 3000 'Ladki Bahin' Payout On Jan 14? Election Commission Orders Probe Into Viral Message Ahead Of Pune Polls

As the Pune municipal corporation elections approach, political parties have released their manifestos and election promises. These included grand announcements for the voters. Parties are employing various strategies to attract voters. Meanwhile, a message is going viral in Pune. This message appears to be an attempt to attract female voters. The Congress party has filed a complaint regarding this.

‘Rs. 3000 to be deposited in bank accounts on Jan14’

Taking cognisance of the Congress party's claim that under the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', two months' worth of money will be deposited into bank accounts on January 14th, the day before the municipal elections, the State Election Commission has ordered the Chief Secretary of the state to clarify the factual situation by 11:00 AM on Monday.

State Congress General Secretary Adv. Sandesh Kondvilkar had written a letter to the Election Commission on Saturday claiming that the state government would deposit Rs. 3000 for two months (December 2025 and January 2026) into the accounts of 'beloved sisters' on January 14th, the day before the voting. Such messages are being sent to voters.

This is a violation of the code of conduct. This is a form of inducement to women voters, and therefore, the commission should prevent the government from doing so. Finally, the commission has taken note of this and ordered an investigation into the facts.

What’s in the viral message?

According to the viral message, "A Makar Sankranti gift for the beloved sisters of Hon. Chief Minister Devendraji Fadnavis. Rs. 3000 will be deposited into your accounts. Therefore, all of you beloved sisters in Ward No. 40 should vote overwhelmingly by pressing the button in front of the lotus symbol."

The above message is from Ward 40 in Kondhwa, Pune. The names of all the candidates in that ward are also given in this message. It is being said that similar messages are going viral in wards across the state.