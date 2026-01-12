Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten | Sourced

Every evening, as Pune’s streets begin to empty, Santosh Gupta and his team from the Chimmukla Ghass Foundation set out with food packets for those who have nowhere to go. What started as a simple effort to feed 30 people daily has grown into a lifeline for hundreds of the city’s homeless, elderly, abandoned and destitute.

From Kalyaninagar to Shivajinagar, Gupta’s childhood wish to help those "lying on the roadside" has transformed into a foundation that not only feeds but also heals and restores dignity.

A Childhood Promise

“Since my childhood, I have felt bad for these helpless, poor people whenever I used to see them lying on the roadside. And I had decided then that I would share a part of my income to feed the needy,” Gupta said.

When Gupta started his travel venture, Shree Vinayak Holidays, with a steady income stream established, he decided to work on his childhood resolution by founding Chimmukla Ghass Foundation.

Starting with 30 packets a day, the foundation now distributes 100 food packets daily across Pune Camp, Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Shivajinagar, and neighbouring areas. Each packet has roti, sabji, dal, rice and a water bottle, with the menu rotating to include idli-chutney, and pav bhaji, among other options, while monitoring their nutritional requirements.

The Pandemic Rescue

The true test of Gupta’s mission arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were distributing around 1,300 food packets daily during the pandemic period, with the help of a Kothrud-based hotel,” he said.

Moreover, the foundation has expanded beyond food, distributing blankets during winters and raincoats in the monsoon season.

Stories of Transformation

Through his interactions with Pune’s homeless population, Gupta discovered a troubling pattern. Many of those sleeping on the streets were elderly people abandoned by their families, often because of illness or the inability to afford medical treatment.

In 2021, during a routine food distribution near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building, Gupta came across a young man who could barely move. After enquiring, the man turned out to be an electrical engineer and used to work with a reputed builder in Pune. After developing epilepsy, he lost his job and was left by his family when they could no longer afford the treatment.

“After consulting several doctors and later admitting him to Sassoon General Hospital, we were told that he would survive for a maximum of two months. However, after three months of care and multiple surgeries, he managed to recover and is now employed in Pune again,” Gupta explained.

In another case, the foundation arranged a cataract operation on an abandoned and elderly person, bringing back his vision and his ability to work. Such cases highlight what Gupta sees as a disturbing social trend.

“Despite our age-old traditional values of respecting elders, there’s a rising trend where youngsters are seen deserting their parents. A significant portion of the elderly we feed are those abandoned by their own children,” he said, expressing that youngsters should take care of their parents else they would later suffer the same ordeal.

A Greater Goal

Chimmukla Ghass NGO is now setting its sights on broader horizons. Gupta plans to extend services to Pimpri-Chinchwad and is actively seeking volunteers to support the expansion.

“As we increase the distribution of food packets and aim to widen the reach, it would be great if volunteers join us and would contribute to this noble cause,” Gupta said.

More ambitiously, the Chimmukla Ghass Foundation is working on three major initiatives: building shelters for the homeless to protect them from harsh weather, launching a suicide helpline service, and creating a blood bank on wheels.

“Such projects need a large team and funds. So we request that interested individuals reach out, and even tie-ups with government authorities would make these projects effective,” he added.

Gupta has also identified healthcare costs as a major driver of poverty. “I have observed that health-related issues and costly treatment are major factors causing poverty. And I would appeal that everyone should have medical insurance, and employers should also ensure their workers are covered,” Gupta concluded.