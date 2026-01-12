Robbery At Puja Khedkar's Bungalow In Pune's Baner: Servant Among 7 Suspects, Police Launch Manhunt | File Photo

Around seven people, including the main servant, have been identified as suspects in the robbery case reported late Saturday night at the Baner bungalow of controversial and dismissed IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

As per the initial investigation, a servant and his accomplices are the main suspects in the case, as Khedkar’s parents and the cook were found unconscious after the robbery.

DCP Rajnikant Chilumula, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said Khedkar’s parents had allegedly consumed sedatives mixed in their food, leaving them unconscious.

"Around 1 am, Puja Khedkar returned to the bungalow and found her parents in an unconscious state. At that time, the servant allegedly tied her hands and legs with adhesive tape to know where the valuables were kept. The accused, along with his accomplices, then looted jewellery and valuables from the house and fled," he added.

As per the initial inquiry and complaint, seven people have been found to be involved in the robbery, including the main servant, who is on the run. The cook was found half-unconscious and is under medical treatment. The exact amount of valuables lost is not clear yet.

Case registered at Chatushringi police station

Regarding the matter, a case was registered late Sunday night at the Chatushringi police station.

Following the incident, police launched an immediate investigation and formed teams to trace the absconding servant and his associates. As per police information, Puja Khedkar resides with her father Dilip and mother Manorama at a bungalow located in the National Society area on Baner Road. Apart from the cook, the bungalow had a security guard and a domestic helper.

On Saturday (January 10), around 11.30 pm, Khedkar arrived at the bungalow, and the security guard opened the gate. After parking her car, she went inside and noticed that her parents were sleeping. When attempts to wake them failed, three to four unidentified persons allegedly restrained her by taping her hands and legs. She was then locked inside a room.

The accused reportedly looted gold jewellery and other valuables from cupboards in the bedroom before escaping from the bungalow. Around 1.30 am, Khedkar managed to free herself and tried to wake her parents and the domestic help. She then informed the Chatushringi police about the incident.

DCP Rajnikant said Khedkar’s parents are under medical treatment, and after recording their statements, it will be known the amount of valuables lost.