 Maharashtra Forest Department Cracks Down On Illegal Parrot Trade In Pune; Six Birds Rescued
Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
Maharashtra Forest Department Cracks Down On Illegal Parrot Trade In Pune; Six Birds Rescued | Sourced

Pune: The Maharashtra Forest Department has taken a crackdown against wildlife smugglers involved in the illegal trade of protected parrot species in Pune city. Acting on confidential information received on Sunday (11th January), a special team conducted raids in the Shanti Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, and Tingre Nagar areas of Yerawada.

During the operation, forest officials rescued six live parrots that were being illegally kept and traded without any valid licence. These included five alexandrine parakeets (locally known as mountain parrots) and one rose-ringed parakeet. The birds were immediately seized, and three persons involved in the illegal activity were taken into custody.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Conservator of Forests (Pune) Ashish Thackeray, Deputy Conservator of Forests Mahadev Mohite, and Assistant Conservator of Forests Vishal Chavan. The raid was led by Forest Range Officers Hrishikesh Chavan and Suresh Varak, along with Forest Department staff and officers.

According to the Forest Department, both species of parrots are protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Possession, sale, or purchase of these birds is a punishable offence under the Act. A case has been registered against the three accused, and further investigation is currently underway.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to illegal wildlife trade. Such information can be shared on the department’s toll-free helpline number 1926.

Several officers and staff members participated in the operation, including SIO Vrinda Sinha, IO Kaushal Sharma, forest guards, and women forest guards, whose coordinated efforts led to the successful rescue of the birds.

