‘It Costs Nothing To Make Announcements’: CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Ajit Pawar Over NCP’s Manifesto Claim Promising Free Metro & PMPML Travel In Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has gone on to criticise Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar regarding the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) manifesto for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the party promised free public travel in Pune. Fadnavis said it costs nothing to make an announcement and that one always makes such unrealistic announcements when they know they cannot win.

As fewer than four days remain for municipal corporation elections across Maharashtra, the BJP is targeting to get in power in both PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). While Fadnavis has been campaigning in the district for the past three days, on Sunday, he had scheduled a public interview with actress Girija Oak. While speaking on this occasion, Devendra Fadnavis answered many questions while avoiding answering some.

The unified NCP released its manifesto on Saturday, where they promised free travel in Pune Metro and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Although an ambitious plan, Punekars were excited to hear that a party was planning free travel for them. However, BJP leaders started criticising the plan as soon as it was announced.

When the host asked him about this, CM Devendra Fadnavis pulled no punches. He attacked Ajit Pawar sharply without taking his name, saying, “Actually, I was going to announce today that tickets for women should be waived on all flights departing from Pune. What does it cost to make an announcement? It costs us nothing to make such claims!"

Fadnavis further added, "Many times, out of desperation to win elections, especially when they know they cannot win, people in politics release manifestos and say anything in them. However, my view is that we should at least say things that people can believe in, things that we can actually deliver."

‘Punekars Aren’t Freebies; They Expect Quality Service’

Chief Minister Fadnavis also provided a technical explanation regarding whether the promise of free Metro travel is actually feasible. He stated, "The Metro does not belong to the state alone. It also belongs to the Central Government. The Chairman of the Metro body is a Central Secretary, and the MD is from Maharashtra. Secondly, whenever we determine Metro fares, a Fare Fixation Committee is legally established, and only that committee has the legal authority to do so.”

The CM said, “Even if I decide tomorrow that I want to waive the ticket costs, I cannot do it. That committee calculates the expenses. At the very least, operational costs must be recovered. If you aren't going to recover these costs and still want to give a discount, you must explain where the money will come from.”

Fadnavis emphasised that promises should not be made for things that are not within one's control. "Punekars are people who pay their taxes on time. This is the era of online payments, but I have seen the times when people in Pune would stand in long queues just to pay their taxes and electricity bills. Punekars are not freebies, and they don't want them,” added Devendra Fadnavis.

He also said, “Punekars want something reliable and dependable. They want excellent metro and bus services. Their expectation is that these services should be top-notch, and Punekars are willing to pay the minimum cost for that. Therefore, Punekars have understood that this is just an empty promise. They know it cannot be fulfilled," said Devendra Fadnavis.”

‘I Completed Balasaheb Thackeray’s Dream!’

When the host raised the point that the Chief Minister is now being described as an expert at bringing people together -- citing the reunion of the Thackeray brothers and the coming together of NCP factions for the civic polls -- Devendra Fadnavis responded, “If any family is coming together because of me, I am happy about it. I thank Raj Thackeray for giving me the credit. I accepted that credit because it was Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream that the two brothers should come together, but that did not happen at that time.”

He also said, “If they are coming together because of me now, then I feel I have done a good job and will only receive blessings for it. But now, have the brother and sister (Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule) come together, and if they have because of me, will they thank me for it? I have no idea.”

‘Our Vision is a $280 Billion 'Pune Growth Hub’

Speaking about Pune’s development, CM Fadnavis said, “Pune is not just a city; it is the engine of Maharashtra’s economy. Pune’s share in the state’s $580 billion GDP is currently $78 billion. We are implementing the ‘Pune Growth Hub’ concept to take this to $280 billion. Considering Pune’s expansion, opportunities, and rising urbanisation, an integrated development of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the PMRDA area will be undertaken.”

CM Devendra Fadnavis said his work, not words, defines his leadership, asserting that elections cannot be won on freebie promises alone. Speaking on civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, he highlighted major infrastructure plans, including underground tunnels, flyovers, a 100 km metro network, a single-ticket system for Metro and PMPML, expansion of the e-bus fleet, and the Pune Ring Road to ease congestion.

On water management, he blamed shortages on leakage and stressed pipeline upgrades, recycled water, and new sources. Fadnavis also pledged full protection of Pune’s hills and biodiversity, warned against fielding criminal candidates ahead of civic polls, and said true leadership means planning decades ahead while carrying everyone along.