 Nanded To Host 350th Shahidi Samagam Of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib On Jan 24–25
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Nanded: The 350th Shahidi Smagam of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahibji will be held in Nanded on January 24 and 25. A grand religious and social function will be held at the PWD (Modi Maidan) ground in the Asarjan area, with the traditions of the Sikh community and rituals.

During the event, a replica of the Gurudwara (Darbar Sahib) will be established on the ground. Hence, the devotees will not be allowed to wear footwear at the venue. A special drive was launched under the guidance of district collector Rahul Kardile to clean the ground. Thousands of students participated in the drive and cleaned the ground.

In all, 1,500 students of various schools from Nanded district, 500 students from competitive exam academies, municipal corporation employees, and officers and employees of various government departments participated in the drive. The stones from the entire ground were collected, and the ground was cleaned.

Chief Minister’s special executive officer Rameshwar Naik, regional Dharma Jagran Samiti chief Mahendra Raichura, District Industry Centre general manager Amol Ingale, tehsildar Anand Deulgaonkar, education officer Madhav Salgar, Harshad Shah, Nilesh Kunkewar, Ramchandra Panchge, and other officers were present.

The students of Rajashree Public School, Nagarjuna High School, and Sachkhand Public School, students of various training institutes, NGOs, and others participated in the drive.

District collector Rahul Kardile said that the Sahidi Samagam is a grand event to be held in Nanded. Devotees not only from various parts of the country but also from abroad will participate. Hence, people should attend the function in large numbers, he appealed.

