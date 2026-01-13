Hingoli Markets Abuzz Ahead Of Makar Sankranti Celebrations | Sourced

Hingoli: City markets were flooded with customers on Tuesday, on the eve of Makar Sankranti. Prime marketplaces, especially Gandhi Chowk and surrounding areas, were packed with shoppers purchasing clothes, puja articles and other items for the festival. Women, children and youths were seen displaying greater enthusiasm for shopping.

As per tradition, women distribute til and gul and purchase til-gul ladoos from the market along with various kinds of forest fruits and other items.

Women also buy bangles on the occasion, leading to a heavy rush at bangle stores. Glass and plastic bangles were in great demand this year, traders said. Haldi-kumkum programmes are also organised in homes, for which women purchase puja articles, coconuts, flowers, agarbatti and other items in large numbers.

Traders expressed satisfaction over the turnout of women customers at their shops and said sales had increased compared to last year. Small traders also benefited significantly from the festive rush.

There is a tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti, and, as a result, kite shops were also crowded with revellers. Children and youths were seen enthusiastically buying colourful kites, thread and charkha. The city is set to celebrate Sankranti with kite flying today.

In view of frequent accidents linked to kite flying, the administration has appealed to citizens not to use nylon manja and has warned of stern action against those found using the banned material.