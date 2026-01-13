Pune: BJP Promises Separate District, Lok Sabha Constituency & Upgrades For Pimpri-Chinchwad In PCMC Elections 2026 Manifesto

BJP Promises Separate District, Lok Sabha Constituency & Upgrades For Pimpri-Chinchwad In PCMC Elections 2026 Manifesto | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bharatiya Janata Party, in its manifesto for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026, has made ambitious promises in its recently released official manifesto.

They have promised a separate district for the area named Shivneri, while for the whole city, they have promised a single Lok Sabha constituency in the next elections in 2029. The party has also made promises related to the overall development of the city, including upgrading its infrastructure and overall environment.

BJP has made it clear they want to work towards the separate district idea, which came first in 2023, when the separate Shivneri district was proposed for the Pune District. The party plans to include the Pimpri-Chinchwad area from Haveli Tehsil, along with including Maval, Khed, Ambegaon, Mulshi, and Junnar tehsils within it.

The plan was initially proposed by the BJP’s Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge. Despite Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar -- who is also the guardian minister of Pune District -- opposing it initially, while speaking to reporters recently, he declared his openness, saying that anything that benefits the Pimpri-Chinchwad city, he will accept it.

Along with that, the party also plans to have one Lok Sabha constituency for the city. Currently, residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad vote for three different constituencies. The majority of the city votes for Maval Lok Sabha Constituency, while residents of Bhosari Assembly Constituency vote for Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency. A small part of the city on Tathawade Gaon (around 30,000 voters) also comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency.

The next promise made by the party in their manifesto is good governance through a sole administrative centre for a one-stop shop for all services provided by the local administration, along with the state and central governments.

The party also plans to form a special task force for residents' beneficiary schemes, include residents' input in the PCMC budget formation, and develop a smart city administration and a smart family app for the residents.

Health and cleanliness are on top of the party’s agenda too, as they plan to manage the stray animals effectively and provide top-notch health services and cleanliness services too. The BJP also promises in their manifesto that they will provide quality education and opportunities to youth in employment and startups, supporting any entrepreneurial ambitions the residents of the city might have.

De-pollution of Rivers, Air, and the Overall Environment

Restoring environmental stability remains a key agenda of the party if it is elected to the civic body. In its manifesto, the party has promised the rejuvenation of the Pawana, Mula, and Indrayani rivers. It has also pledged to promote the use of sustainable energy and eco-friendly transport facilities to improve the city’s environment.

Conscious efforts will be taken to reduce air pollution and improve the city’s deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI). Additionally, the BJP has promised to establish a city environment centre to educate residents about sustainability and environmental conservation.

Water management is another major promise outlined in the manifesto. With the rapid growth of housing societies and an increasing population, the party has assured the implementation of a “water first” policy.

It has promised the supply of clean drinking water with adequate pressure, along with efforts to secure water through additional sources. Alongside this, the party has committed to developing an efficient drainage system across the city to ensure smoother movement for citizens, especially during the monsoon season.

Other promises include smart policing and enhanced public safety, improved judicial services with faster delivery of justice, and access to legal assistance. The party has also pledged to develop the city as an information technology hub and address traffic congestion through effective infrastructure development, including the expansion of the metro network and other necessary services.

Proper urban planning and city design remain a priority, along with initiatives to boost the local economy by supporting industries. Furthermore, the party has assured the conservation of the city’s art and culture, alongside the development of heritage and tourism. Sports and fitness will be given priority, along with initiatives aimed at strengthening religion-based and community development.