 Identity Theft & Land Scams Rock Pune District: Residents Warned Amid Growing Financial Frauds In Pimpri-Chinchwad
This has highlighted the increasing misuse of trust and personal documents in the developing city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Fraud | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two separate fraud cases involving substantial financial losses have recently come to light in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city. This has highlighted the increasing misuse of trust and personal documents in the developing city.

In the first case, a 31-year-old resident of Dattawadi, Akurdi, reported that his Aadhaar and PAN card were misused to commit fraud, leading to unauthorised loans totalling Rs 4,02,462. The incident occurred between 24th May 2019 and 31st December 2020.

According to the Nigdi Police, an unidentified suspect prepared forged documents using the complainant’s personal information and obtained loans from six financial institutions. This included Dhani Loans, Tata Capital, and ICICI Bank. The loans were used for the suspect’s personal gain. A case has been registered at Nigdi Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The accused collected Rs 62 lakh initially and an additional Rs 7 lakh to finalise the transaction but failed to provide the land, instead misappropriating the funds. The Bavdhan Police are investigating the matter further.

