 Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Warns Of Ideological Erosion, Criticizes Party-Hopping, Money-Muscle Power Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said political parties are abandoning core ideologies, with leaders being poached through inducements or pressure. Ahead of January 15 civic polls, he criticised the use of money, muscle power, and caste tactics in elections, and highlighted a trend of surveys determining candidates’ perceived popularity rather than performance.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | X @PTI_News

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed concerns over what he described as a steady erosion of ideological commitment in politics, alleging that most political parties have abandoned their core principles and are resorting to different tactics to expand their ranks.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Pawar, who also heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said party-hopping has become rampant, with leaders being lured or coerced into switching sides.

“Lately, political parties have almost abandoned their respective ideologies. Leaders are going anywhere and doing whatever they feel,” Pawar said.

He alleged that some leaders are being poached through inducements, while others are pressured by highlighting pending inquiries against them and assuring that probe agencies would be managed after a switch.

He further claimed that money and muscle power are being openly used in the political arena.

“Those who have money and muscle power are using it. Those who feel that votes can be sought by raking up caste issues are adopting that tactic,” Pawar said, responding to a question on frequent defections by party leaders and workers.

Pawar also said that a candidate is being assessed on perceived electoral merit, not on what he has delivered as a leader. He said a new trend has emerged where surveys are used to gauge candidates’ popularity.

“Surveys are being used to check who is the most popular candidate in a particular area. If that person belongs to the opposite party, efforts are made to poach him or her,” he said ahead of the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Continuing his criticism against the local leadership of the BJP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar alleged that their “lack of vision” had pushed the two civic bodies into “crisis”, despite massive spending over the last eight to nine years.

NCP is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, across the state are scheduled for January 15. Votes will be counted the next day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

