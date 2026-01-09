 Sangamner Farmer's Cows Produce Over 42 Litres Each, Win Milking Contest In Nashik
Suraj Balasaheb Shinde, a dairy farmer from Sangamner in Ahilyanagar, took home both first-place and second-place awards for two of his cows at a milking competition on the sidelines of the Animal and birds exhibition held in the Sinnar, Nashik. The cows were procured from Godrej Cattle Genetics Farm and produced 42.3 Liters and 42.2 Liters of milk during the competition.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Speaking on the occasion, Suraj Balasaheb Shinde said, “Two years ago, to increase my farm’s productivity with minimal investment, I purchased 22 cattle from Godrej Cattle Genetics. Since then, their team of veterinarians consistently guided me on best farm management practices, including ration balancing, total mixed ration and grouping."

"Supported by high-quality feed like Godrej Dhanlaxmi, superior breeds and technical assistance, I have been able to improve animal health and enhance milk yield – ultimately helping me win the competition and optimizing the feed cost," he said.

