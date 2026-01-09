 Nashik: NTKMA Consults Private Service Providers For Kumbh Mela Tent City Setup
As part of its preparatory measures for the Nashik Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) organised a stakeholder consultation meeting with private service providers interested in offering Tent City facilities during the upcoming mega religious event.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
The meeting was chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh and was attended by Nashik Metropolitan Development Region Authority (NMDRA) Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, NTKMA Assistant Commissioner Saureesh Sahai, Nashik MTDC Regional Manager Jagdish Chavan and concerned officials.

During the interaction, broad aspects related to the planning, regulation, and operation of Tent Cities were discussed, with emphasis on an Authority-led approach to ensure orderly development and uniform service standards including fair-price practices.

The deliberations covered key themes such as provision of essential civic amenities, adherence to safety and sanitation norms, and integration of Tent City operations with the overall mobility and crowd management plans of the Kumbh Mela.

