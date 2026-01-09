Nashik: NTKMA Consults Private Service Providers For Kumbh Mela Tent City Setup |

Nashik : As part of its preparatory measures for the Nashik Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) organised a stakeholder consultation meeting with private service providers interested in offering Tent City facilities during the upcoming mega religious event.



The meeting was chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh and was attended by Nashik Metropolitan Development Region Authority (NMDRA) Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, NTKMA Assistant Commissioner Saureesh Sahai, Nashik MTDC Regional Manager Jagdish Chavan and concerned officials.



During the interaction, broad aspects related to the planning, regulation, and operation of Tent Cities were discussed, with emphasis on an Authority-led approach to ensure orderly development and uniform service standards including fair-price practices.

The deliberations covered key themes such as provision of essential civic amenities, adherence to safety and sanitation norms, and integration of Tent City operations with the overall mobility and crowd management plans of the Kumbh Mela.





The importance of standardisation in Tent City facilities in line with applicable government guidelines was highlighted, along with the need for transparent onboarding of service providers and dissemination of verified information to pilgrims through official platforms.

Issues related to parking arrangements, internal mobility, and operational coordination were also reviewed at a conceptual level. The consultation further focused on enhancing the overall pilgrim experience through regulated Tent City services and clear identification of authorised facilities.