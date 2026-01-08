Nashik VIDEO: College Student Held For Circulating Fake AI-Generated Leopard Photo That Sparked Panic

Nashik: College Student Held For Circulating Fake AI-Generated Leopard Photo That Sparked Panic |

Nashik: A fake photo of a leopard allegedly spotted in Nashik's Jejurkar Mala area went viral on social media, causing widespread panic among local residents. It was later revealed that the photo was a fake, created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a joint operation, the forest department and police tracked down a college student who had mischievously circulated the photo. He was brought to the Nashik City Cyber Police Station for further investigation. During questioning, he confessed to his crime, and further legal action is underway.

Nashik: College Student Held For Circulating Fake AI-Generated Leopard Photo That Sparked Panic pic.twitter.com/SHarxx768U — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) January 8, 2026

The AI-generated photo circulated widely on WhatsApp groups of residents in the Jejurkar Mala area. The photo showed a leopard roaming on the road, causing panic among the residents. Children became afraid to go outside, and some people stopped venturing out of their homes at night.

Since there have been actual incidents of leopard attacks in Nashik city and surrounding areas (e.g., Artillery Centre or Pimpalgaon Khamb area), this fake photo further intensified the atmosphere of fear.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Nashik Forest Range Office and Adgaon Police Station jointly launched an investigation. The investigation revealed that the photo was created using AI tools. The college student who circulated the photo was soon identified.

During thorough questioning at the Cyber Police Station, he confessed to creating and circulating the photo mischievously. Police stated that such false information spreads rumours among the public and hinders the genuine work of the forest department.

The misuse of AI has increased recently in Nashik and across Maharashtra. According to the PIB Fact Check Unit, incidents of misinformation due to AI deepfakes increased by 30 percent in the country in 2025. Similar incidents of fake leopard photos and videos going viral have also occurred in Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Pune. Experts believe that due to a fear bias, people quickly believe such false news and share it further.

The forest department and police have appealed to citizens not to share such photos and videos circulating on social media without verifying them. Authentic information should only be obtained from official sources. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such fake information. Cyber police are also keeping a close watch on social media.

With this incident coming to light, the residents of the Jejarkar Mala area have breathed a sigh of relief. However, the increasing misuse of AI highlights the greater need for public awareness. The administration has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and not spread rumours.