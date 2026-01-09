 Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Rohit Pawar Likens Ajit Pawar To KGF’s Rocky Bhai, BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge & Shankar Jagtap To ‘Garudas’ - Watch Video
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Polls: Rohit Pawar Likens Ajit Pawar To KGF’s Rocky Bhai, BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge & Shankar Jagtap To ‘Garudas’ - Watch Video | File Photo

With just a few days remaining for the municipal corporation polls, the political battle in Pimpri-Chinchwad is intensifying by the day. Despite being allies at the state and national levels, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a fierce contest locally, leaving no stone unturned to target each other.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad recently, likened BJP MLAs Mahesh Landge and Shankar Jagtap to Garuda, the villain from the movie KGF, and Ajit Pawar to Rocky Bhai, the film’s hero.

“There are two Garudas in this area -- one with a beard and one without. Like in KGF, where Garuda employed only his people to mine and sell gold, similarly, here too, these two Garudas are behaving as if they own the municipal corporation. They have taken cuts in everything -- from small contracts to big ones. We are not saying we own this city. This city is owned by common people like you. We have set this ‘gundagardi’ aside. Like in KGF, there was a character called Rocky Bhai, who helped the common people. In this city, Rocky Bhai is none other than Ajit Dada,” Rohit Pawar said.

The NCP and Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP are fighting the civic polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in alliance.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had also directly targeted Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge and the BJP. “During our tenure, we never saw the kind of corruption and loot that we saw from 2017. If people bring us back to power, we will restore the former glory of PCMC,” Pawar said. “We want to slay the demon of corruption… They are power hungry. There is open loot going on,” he said, while pointing out how the face of PCMC started transforming first under the tenure of his uncle Sharad Pawar and then under his leadership from 1991. “But we never got power hungry,” he added.

