 Beer Bar Burgled On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway, Liquor Worth ₹30,690 Stolen
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves allegedly broke into a beer bar located at Jikthan Shivar along the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway and decamped with liquor bottles worth ₹30,690. The incident came to light on Saturday evening, prompting the police to initiate an investigation.

According to the police, the establishment, Pramraj Beer Bar, is owned by Krishna Kailas Gawande, a resident of Tembhapuri. The incident occurred during the intervening night of January 9 and 10. Gawande and his staff reportedly shut the bar at around 11 pm on January 9 and left for their homes after ensuring that the premises were locked.

However, during the night, unidentified miscreants allegedly forced their way into the beer bar and stole several liquor bottles kept inside the premises before fleeing the spot. The theft went unnoticed until the following evening.

On Saturday at around 8 pm, employee Altaf Shaikh arrived at the beer bar to resume work. Upon entering the premises, he noticed that multiple liquor bottles were missing from the shelves. Sensing that a theft had taken place, Shaikh immediately informed Gawande about the incident.

Following this, Gawande approached the Waluj police station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officials said they are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning nearby shop owners to identify the culprits. Further investigation is underway.

