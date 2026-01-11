Pune Civic Polls 2026: Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri | VIDEO

Fire Erupts At Mobile Tower During Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Roadshow In Pimpri |

Pune: A fire erupted in a mobile tower on a building's terrace after fireworks were set off during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's roadshow in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday.

The roadshow in Pimpri was held by the Maharashtra CM Fadnavis ahead of the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

BMC Elections Manifesto Launched

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, on Sunday launched the Mahayuti alliance's manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out Near Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Rally In Bhosari During BJP’s PCMC Campaign | VIDEO pic.twitter.com/CVTsrKjiyK — Varad Bhatkhande (@VaradBhatkhande) January 11, 2026

Plans Against Illegal Immigration

Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis stated that his government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai, claiming the highest number have already been deported. He added that an AI tool to track them will be ready in six months and promised the addition of 10,000 BEST buses to the city's roads, criticising previous leaders for failing on these issues.

He said, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100 per cent Bangladeshis. The AI tool will be ready in six months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed."

BJP Gains Ambernath Control

Earlier, on Thursday, 12 suspended Congress corporators from Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, BJP, in a rare move, entered into an alliance with Congress to gain control over the Ambernath municipal council to keep out its ally Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena won the highest number of 27 seats, just four shy of a majority in the 60-member House. BJP, on the other hand, won 14 seats, Congress won 12, Ajit Pawar's NCP won 4 seats, and two seats went to independent candidates, prompting BJP to ally with Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Upcoming Municipal Elections

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

