 Pune Civic Polls 2026: BJP Unveils ‘Sankalp Patra’, Promises Concessions On City Buses And Metro For Women, Tax Relief For Small Properties | VIDEO
Ahead of Pune civic polls, the BJP released its manifesto promising fare concessions on city buses and Metro for women, free PMPML travel for senior citizens above 75, Rs 2,500 monthly aid for poor women, and property tax waiver for homes under 500 sq ft.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
BJP unveils its ‘Sankalp Patra’ ahead of Pune civic polls, promising transport concessions for women and property tax relief for small homes | X - @mohol_murlidhar

Pune, Jan 8: With just a few days to go for elections to the Pune civic body, the BJP has unveiled its manifesto, promising a property tax waiver for economically weaker sections and sops for women, including concessions for them on Metro rail and city bus fares.

‘Sankalp Patra’ released in presence of senior leaders

The manifesto, titled Sankalp Patra, was unveiled on Wednesday in the presence of the party’s Pune Lok Sabha MP Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil and Madhuri Misal, MLAs, and other leaders.

Free travel for senior citizens, concessions for women

In the document, the BJP said that if it comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), it will provide free travel on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) buses to citizens above 75 years of age, and give concessions on fares to women on city buses and Metro rail.

It also promised Rs 2,500 per month to poor women under the state government’s ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, and a waiver of property tax for houses and flats measuring under 500 square feet.

Claims of fulfilling earlier promises

Addressing a press conference, Mohol said, “We have managed to achieve most of what we promised in the last manifesto. We had assured Punekars about Metro train service, equitable water distribution, and riverfront development. We have managed to deliver on these promises.”

Projects under the Smart City initiative have been built in parts of the city, such as Balewadi and Baner, as per the plan, he said.

“We also assured Punekars an annual free medical check-up for everyone above 30 years. We will soon build an AIIMS hospital, and a data centre near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will also be constructed,” the MP added.

Also Watch:

Civic polls on January 15

Elections to the PMC and 28 other civic bodies in the state will be held on January 15, and the results will be declared the next day.

The PMC has a total of 165 seats. While the BJP is contesting all seats alone, the Shiv Sena is fighting 123 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP is contesting 138 seats.

The Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) are contesting 99, 43, and 44 seats respectively.

