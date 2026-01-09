 Pune VIDEOS: Gangadham Chowk Residents Flag Safety Risk As Heavy Trucks Regularly Flout Restricted Zone Rules
Despite being the area near Gangadham Chowk being clearly marked as a no-entry zone for heavy vehicles during rush hours, residents complain that large concrete mixers and heavy trucks are regularly entering this road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
This route has already witnessed many accidents, and several lives have been lost. Allowing heavy vehicles in such a congested residential and religious area is extremely dangerous and shows gross negligence.

“If immediate action is not taken, more incidents are inevitable, and the responsibility will lie with the police, municipal authorities, and officials responsible for enforcing traffic rules, residents echoed.

Questions raised by Residents:

- Why are heavy vehicles allowed to enter when the zone is clearly restricted?

- Who do these vehicles belong to?

- Who is supporting or permitting their entry?

- Why is there no police presence on the spot to stop them?

- How are these vehicles entering repeatedly without action?

Pune: School Education Dept Issues Coaching Class Regulations; 5-Hour Limit, Weekly Holidays Now...
Residents Demand:

- Strict enforcement of the No Heavy Vehicle rule

- Regular police deployment at entry points

- Identification and action against those permitting illegal entry

- Accountability for past and future incidents as public safety cannot be ignored any longer.

