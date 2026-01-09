Pune Polls: Candidates Get NOCs Despite Property Tax Dues Running Into Lakhs | Pinterest

As campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections reaches a fever pitch, a lapse by the civic body’s tax department has come to light. Several candidates have been issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) despite having property tax arrears amounting to lakhs of rupees. The revelation has raised serious questions about the functioning and accountability of the municipal administration.

According to sources, the irregularity has occurred under the jurisdiction of a particular ward office in the city. Official tax demand notices show that some candidates owe arrears dating back to 2017, a period of nearly eight years, totalling Rs 34,65,160. Even after availing benefits under the Abhay Yojana, outstanding dues of around Rs 16,80,787 remain unpaid.

Despite pending dues, the candidates went on to file their nomination papers for the municipal elections and were declared eligible during the verification process.

Questions are now being raised about whether senior officials acted under pressure or ignored established norms.

Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, any person who is a defaulter of municipal taxes is disqualified from contesting elections. Submission of a valid NOC along with the nomination form is mandatory, and the law clearly states that providing false information or concealing arrears can lead to cancellation of candidature. If these provisions have been bypassed, the matter assumes serious legal and administrative significance.

The issue has sparked widespread public outrage. Citizens point out that even minor delays in tax payments often result in strict recovery measures such as property attachment, public notices, and action against ordinary taxpayers. In contrast, influential candidates with outstanding dues worth lakhs are allegedly being granted administrative leniency to contest elections.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Commissioner (Tax), Ram Pawar, has stated that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the issuance of NOCs to candidates with pending dues. “If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken as per rules,” he said.

The focus now shifts to the Election Commission and the civic administration, as citizens await clarity and concrete action on a matter that strikes at the credibility of the electoral process and the principle of equal treatment under the law.