 Pune Railway Division Books 3.41 Lakh Ticketless Passengers, Recovers ₹20.84 Crore
Multiple ticket-checking initiatives, such as station checks, ambush checks, intensive drives and special ticket-checking campaigns, were carried out across trains operating under the Pune Division, including Mail/Express, Passenger and Special trains, along with suburban services

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Central Railway’s Pune Division has booked more than 3.41 lakh passengers for travelling ticketless across the division in the financial year 2025 and recovered ₹20.84 crore in penalties. Officials said the intensified checks are aimed at improving travel safety, curbing misuse of railway services, and ensuring a smoother journey for bona fide passengers.

The drive against unauthorised and ticketless travel was conducted by the Pune Division during the financial year 2025-26 (April to December 2025).

According to the information received, the Pune Division apprehended 3.41 lakh passengers travelling without valid tickets or with improper travel authority during the period. As part of these enforcement measures, a penalty amount of ₹20.84 crore was recovered from offenders.

Officials said the increased vigilance is part of Central Railway’s broader strategy to ensure safe, smooth and comfortable travel for genuine passengers. Multiple ticket-checking initiatives, such as station checks, ambush checks, intensive drives and special ticket-checking campaigns, were carried out across trains operating under the Pune Division, including Mail/Express, Passenger and Special trains, along with suburban services.

“We appeal to passengers to travel only with valid tickets purchased through authorised booking counters, ATVMs, the IRCTC website, or the Rail One mobile application,” officials said.

The administration also warned against the use of fake or fraudulently generated tickets, stating that such offences are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, with fines and imprisonment of up to seven years.

Bhusaval Division: ₹63.83 crore from 7.54 lakh cases

Mumbai Division: ₹55.12 crore from 12.82 lakh cases

Pune Division: ₹20.84 crore from 3.41 lakh cases

Nagpur Division: ₹20.75 crore from 3.33 lakh cases

Solapur Division: ₹8.39 crore from 1.81 lakh cases

Headquarters: ₹14.22 crore from 1.83 lakh cases

