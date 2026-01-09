 Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Election Campaigns Turn Hi-Tech With Robotic Dogs, Backpack LED Screens & More
In areas such as Viman Nagar, Lohegaon and Wagholi, traditional campaign slogans and street-corner speeches have become less common. Campaigns here feature data-backed presentations, project timelines and performance indicators, offering voters a clearer picture of how promises would be implemented

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Election Campaigns Turn Hi-Tech With Robotic Dogs, Backpack LED Screens & More | Video Screengrabs

The elections to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, are scheduled to be held on January 15. What sets this election apart from previous ones is the extensive use of high-tech tools in campaigns. From robotic dogs to backpack-mounted LED screens, political parties are increasingly adopting technology-driven methods to reach voters.

In a viral video, a robotic dog is seen navigating the busy streets of Pune with campaign posters fitted on it. In another video, party workers are seen carrying LED screens like backpacks and roaming around the ward to campaign for their candidates.

Meanwhile, in areas such as Viman Nagar, Lohegaon and Wagholi, traditional campaign slogans and street-corner speeches have become less common. Campaigns here feature data-backed presentations, project timelines and performance indicators, offering voters a clearer picture of how promises would be implemented. The candidates have committed to sharing progress reports with residents every six months, a practice more commonly associated with corporate project management than political office.

Besides, due to the limited time available for campaigning, candidates are using AI to intensify their social media presence. In most cases, it is observed that AI is used to create audio-visual videos, content and reels, enabling the creation of more promotional material in a time-efficient manner and resulting in some cost savings. Moreover, AI is also being used for sentiment analysis and chatbots to communicate with the masses.

In an unusual campaign strategy, a magician was seen in a public garden using sleight-of-hand techniques to advocate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As seen in a viral video, a massive crowd of curious onlookers had gathered.

It remains to be seen whether these new campaign methods prove beneficial for the candidates or if traditional voter outreach techniques continue to be more effective.

