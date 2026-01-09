 From London To Latur: LSE Graduate Aishwarya Chikte Steps Into Civic Politics
During her campaign, Aishwarya Chikte is urging voters to rethink their traditional choices. She maintains that repeatedly electing the same parties and familiar faces has hindered real progress. According to her, handing over the reins of power to new, educated and forward-looking leadership is essential for transforming the city

Vinod ChavanUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
From London To Latur: LSE Graduate Aishwarya Chikte Steps Into Civic Politics | Sourced

Latur: A highly educated young woman has stepped into the Municipal Corporation poll arena, drawing citywide attention for her academic credentials.

Aishwarya Sushilkumar Chikte (26), who has completed her postgraduate studies at the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), has entered electoral politics with a promise to bring global thinking to local governance.

A resident of Buddha Nagar in eastern Latur, Aishwarya holds a Master’s degree in Economic History. Turning her back on lucrative career opportunities abroad, she has chosen to return to her roots and address grassroots issues through politics. She is contesting the civic polls as a joint candidate of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar and the Republican Sena.

Aishwarya is not merely contesting an election but presenting a well-defined vision to voters. She believes that the so-called ‘Latur pattern’ should not remain limited to engineering and medical education but must expand into broader fields of learning and innovation.

To ensure immediate access to healthcare in slums and densely populated areas, she has proposed the introduction of ‘Mohalla Clinics’. Her agenda also focuses on women’s empowerment, employment opportunities for youth, and addressing the concerns of senior citizens.

During her campaign, Aishwarya is urging voters to rethink their traditional choices. She maintains that repeatedly electing the same parties and familiar faces has hindered real progress. According to her, handing over the reins of power to new, educated and forward-looking leadership is essential for transforming the city.

The entry of a highly qualified young woman into Latur’s political landscape has added a new dimension to the civic elections. How voters respond to this ‘London-return’ candidate will be closely watched and is likely to shape the narrative of the polls.

