 Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'There Is Difference Between Ajit Pawar & Devendra Fadnavis's Image', Ram Kadam Takes Indirect Swipe At NCP
Ahead of the Pune civic polls on January 15, BJP leader Ram Kadam said voters are leaning towards the party due to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s image and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Taking a swipe at NCP, Kadam highlighted differences between Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, expressing confidence that the BJP will surpass NCP in the upcoming local elections.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Pune: As political parties gear up for the upcoming Pune Civic Polls on January 15, BJP leader Ram Kadam, on Monday, January 5, asserted that voters in Pune are inclined towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to the leadership and image of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Taking an indirect swipe at NCP, Kadam also drew a comparison between NCP leader Ajit Pawar and CM Fadnavis, stating that the two leaders have distinctly different public images. "There is a difference between Ajit Pawar's image and Devendra Fadnavis's image."

He further expressed confidence that because of PM Modi's leadership and Devendra Fadnavis's image and work, the BJP will also surpass Ajit Pawar in the elections and win in the Pune polls. Acknowledging that the BJP and NCP are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Kadam maintained that local body elections would reflect public preference for the BJP.

article-image

“Although we are together in Maharashtra, I am confident that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and Devendra Fadnavis’s image and work, we will surpass Ajit Pawar in the elections and win in Pune,” Kadam said.

article-image

Kadam's statement on the image of two leaders come in the backdrop of the recent Pune land scam controvery of Rs 300 crore involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar. Prior to that, it was alleged that Ajit Pawar was involved in Rs 70,000-crore irrigation scam, which had led to his temporary resignation from the post of Deputy Chief Minister in September 2012.

Meanwhile, in the Pune polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced its alliance between his NCP and the NCP (SP), led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and said that "parivar" (family) has come together.

"For the sake of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation elections, the 'clock' and the 'tutari' (trumpet) have united. The parivar has come together," he said.

