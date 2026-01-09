Pune Shocker: 17-Year-Old Lured In Instagram Honey Trap, Killed Over Rivalry At Khed Shivapur - Know Full Story |

A shocking story has come to light behind the murder of a 17-year-old youth in the hilly area of Khed Shivapur. The murder was conspired through social media, the main accused and his friend framed a honey trap with the help of female friends they met on social media one year ago. However, the friend was not aware of the murder conspiracy, said the police.

So far 4 people have been arrested, and three minors have been detained. The arrested accused have been identified as Prathamesh Adhal (19 main accused ), Nagesh Dhabale ( master mind, l), Ganesh Gaikwad and Karan Waghmare, and three minors have also been detained. All the accused are residents of Uttam Nagar.

The female friend connected the accused through social media, to help his friend, she sent a message (I love You) to the victim on Instagram and invited her to meet him.

According to the police, the incident took place due to an old rivalry and a provocative video posted on social media. The victim, Aman Singh, was allegedly abducted and taken to a hilly region in Khed Shivapur and brutally murdered by a group of youths. Aman Singh went missing on December 29, 2025. When he did not return home, and his phone remained unanswered, his mother Anita Gachand lodged a missing person complaint at Vishrantwadi Police Station the next day. During the investigation, on Wednesday evening, around 5 pm, police recovered Aman’s body from a hilly area near Khed Shivapur.

Seven Hours to Death: How a Social Media 'Honey Trap' Led to Brutal Murder of Pune Teen

How was the murder plotted and executed?

Chilumula Rajnikant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4), speaking to Free Press Journal, said, Investigations revealed that Singh was murdered due to an old rivalry with Prathamesh. The main accused, Nagesh, conspired to commit the murder and planned to execute it with Prathamesh and other accomplices.

Prathamesh has rage due to an old rivalry with Aman. He narrated the whole story to his friend Nagesh and asked a favour to kill Uttam. Following the story, Nagesh involved his female friend, connected through Instagram one year back.

And allegedly, he narrated the story of an old rivalry with her and convinced her to trap Uttam in the Honey trap and call to meet. However, she was not aware that the accused were plotting murder. On the day of the incident ( 29 December ) The accused woman proposed to Aman on Instagram and asked to meet in the Katraj area.

Following the message, Victim Aman went to meet her around 11 am. With her, Aman went to a nearby temple named Chaturbhuj. While leaving, the accused stopped them in mid and took them around 1-2 km to a silent place in the hilly area.

Where the accused, drunk and murdered Aman with a surgical blade and Qoyata by slitting his throat. The accused buried his body at the same spot by digging from Koyata. Shockingly, before killing him, the accused chillingly asked Aman about his “last wish,” following which beer and cigarettes were arranged.

Chirmule said the main accused has been arrested in Karnataka. However, the girls and the other three accused have absconded; they will be arrested soon. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.