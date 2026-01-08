Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar Backs Ajit Pawar, Targets MoS Murlidhar Mohol As PMC Polls Turn Three-Cornered | Sourced

Pune: Former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has now entered the fray, supporting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and has slammed Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol. With Dhangekar’s inclusion, the Mahayuti alliance has entered a triple-threat battle in Pune, as all three parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena, are looking for control in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections 2026.

Ajit Pawar and Murlidhar Mohol were taking jibes at each other for the past few days, where Pawar bashed Mohol for his alleged involvement in gangster Nilesh Ghaywal from Kothrud fleeing the country. Reaching a breaking point, Mohol recently commented, saying that if my involvement is found, he will leave politics.

Now, Dhangekar has entered the ring, as he tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, where he asked Mohol to pack the bags.

Dhangekar tweeted, “You were also involved in the Jain Boarding House matter. Why don't you issue a similar challenge for that? Let there be an impartial investigation. Let the truth come out. All of Pune knows how deeply the 'builder-friendly' MP is entangled in the Jain scam.”

“However, the problem for us and our Jain brothers is the same. Even though everyone knows the truth, a thorough investigation into this matter is not being conducted," said the former MLA on X.

The Jain Boarding House Scam

The Jain Boarding House land deal in Pune’s Model Colony became a major controversy in November 2025 after the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust sold its 3.5-acre property, which houses a Jain hostel and temple, to developer Gokhale Landmarks LLP for about Rs 311 crore. Members of the Jain community and leaders, including former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, alleged irregularities and claimed the sale violated the trust’s charitable purpose.

They also questioned links between the developer and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol -- who had formerly been a partner in the builder’s firm -- although Mohol repeatedly denied any involvement. Mohol said that he had exited the business well before the transaction and maintained he played no part in the deal.

Protests led to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner ordering a status quo on the sale. Amid sustained opposition, the developer withdrew from the deal, and authorities ultimately cancelled the sale, directing the property be restored to the trust and the funds returned.