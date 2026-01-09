Sangli Bank Robbery: Thieves Use Gas Cutter To Break 22 Lockers, Steal 8–10 Kg Gold | VIDEO |

A major robbery has come to light at the Sangli District Cooperative Bank branch at Zare (Taluka Atpadi), located near Atpadi on the Karad - Pandarpur road. The identity of the thieves remains unknown.

Reportedly, the robbers broke into the bank and looted valuables by breaking open 22 lockers with the help of a gas cutter, stealing 8- 10 kilograms of gold, creating panic in the area. According to the information, the cash kept in the strong room is safe, but jewellery and documents from the lockers have been stolen.

Sangli Bank Robbery: Thieves Use Gas Cutter To Break 22 Lockers, Steal 8–10 Kg Gold | VIDEO |

Sangli Bank Robbery: Thieves Use Gas Cutter To Break 22 Lockers, Steal 8–10 Kg Gold | VIDEO |

The incident was discovered in the morning when bank employees, as usual, arrived to open the branch. They noticed the state the locker room was in was damaged and disorganised. Several lockers were found broken, cut open, and damaged. Senior officials and the police were informed immediately. It was clear that the thieves had used a gas cutter to break open the lockers.

During the investigation, it has come to light that the thieves most likely entered through the window on the back side of the bank's building. Fortunately, the cash counter and strong rooms were not tampered with, as their main target seems to be the valuables stored in the lockers.

At present, it is not yet clear exactly how much and what valuables have been stolen from these lockers. Police officials are collecting information about how much cash was present. Although the bank administration has said that the exact amount of loss will come to light only after the concerned locker holders come to the bank, check their lockers and reveal the information.

The said bank branch is functioning on a rental basis in a two-storey building owned by Tukaram Padalkar, located near the bus stand on the Zare–Kharsundi road. Tukaram Padalkar lives with his family on the upper floor of this building.

The fact that such a large theft occurred at night without anyone becoming suspicious has raised questions about bank security. However, as soon as information about the incident was received, the Atpadi police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Fingerprint experts were called, and the investigation has been started using scientific methods.

Police said that they’re tracing the thieves with the help of CCTV footage, technical evidence, and other information. Due to this incident, an atmosphere of fear has been created among the citizens of Zare and the surrounding areas, and citizens are demanding a review of security arrangements in banks.

Interestingly, despite crores of rupees in cash, gold, and important documents being kept in the bank, not a single security guard was present at this branch, exposing the carelessness of the bank.