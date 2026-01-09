Nashik Civic Polls: BJP Releases Manifesto With Focus On Infrastructure, Green Initiatives |

Nashik: To turn the slogan of “100-plus seats” into reality and regain power in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its election manifesto titled ‘Amrit Vachannama’ during the election Kumbh festival. The manifesto includes provisions such as segregation of stormwater drains and sewage systems, strengthening security around school premises, pedestrian-focused urban planning with emphasis on footpaths, and workshops for competitive examination aspirants.



While giving priority to issues like new ward-wise gardens, large-scale tree plantation, and expansion of green areas, the BJP has notably avoided the controversial issue of tree cutting at Tapovan.



The ‘Amrit Vachannama’ was released at the party’s Vasant Smruti office in the presence of MLAs Seema Hiray and Rahul Dhikale, city district president Sunil Kedar, city general secretary Sunil Desai, and other party leaders. On this occasion, it was stated that the BJP is firmly committed to infrastructure development, healthcare services, the education sector, and building a green and clean Nashik.



Key assurances in the manifesto include transparent civic administration through online services, online audit systems for administrative expenditure, corruption-free governance, grievance redressal centers, multi-level parking facilities, increased deployment of electric buses, beautification of Someshwar waterfall as well as Panchavati, Gangaghat, and Pandavleni, promotion of religious and cultural tourism, ward-wise pink toilets for women, women’s safety help centers, slum redevelopment, and free coaching for needy students.



Development through MLAs

City district president Sunil Kedar claimed that over the past few years, BJP MLAs Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, and Rahul Dhikale have consistently worked for the development of the city, achieving progress through their efforts.

This includes projects such as Maratha hostels, Savitribai Hospital, super-speciality medical departments, infrastructure projects, development of religious and cultural centres, and initiatives related to water, sanitation, and the environment.

He further stated that a new chapter in Nashik’s traffic management is beginning, with projects like the outer ring road, Dwarka Circle underpass, road widening, and concreting—some already approved and others proposed.



“The Amrit Vachannama for the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections is a concrete roadmap of visionary infrastructure development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, several welfare schemes at the Centre and the State have been implemented for Nashik’s development. The BJP is fully committed to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and creating a green and clean Nashik.” — Sunil Kedar, City District President, Nashik.