11th Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar From Jan 28 To Feb 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 11th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF), showcasing films from across the world, will be held from Jan 28 to Feb 1, 2026, at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Several national and international artists are expected to attend the festival.

The festival is organised by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation and presented by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre. AIFF is endorsed by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) and the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). It is supported by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India; the National Film Development Corporation Ltd.; the Government of Maharashtra; and the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. Dailyhunt is the news portal partner, while Evertale Studios is the social media partner. MGM School of Film Arts is the academic partner, and MGM Radio FM 90.8 is the radio partner.

The five-day festival will feature a packed schedule of events. As in previous editions, the Indian Cinema Competition category will include nine films in various Indian languages. A panel of five national-level jury members will evaluate the films along with audience feedback.

The Best Indian Film will receive the Golden Kailas Award along with a cash prize of Rs1 lakh. Additional awards will be given for Best Screenplay and Best Actor in male and female categories.

The jury for the Indian Cinema Competition will be chaired by internationally renowned sound designer and Oscar winner Padma Shri Resul Pookutty. Other jury members include senior director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, senior editor Aarti Bajaj, senior cinematographer Rafey Mahmood and senior screenwriter Urmi Juvekar.

The International Federation of Film Critics will also have a special jury at the festival. FIPRESCI India, which awards films of exceptional quality at festivals worldwide, will evaluate debut or second films by emerging directors showcased at AIFF. The FIPRESCI jury will be chaired by senior film critic CS Venkiteswaran, with Meenakshi Dutta and MM Vetticad as members.

The inauguration ceremony of the 11th AIFF will take place on Jan 28, 2026, at 6pm at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The ceremony will be graced by the festival’s honorary chairman and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and Indian film sound designer and sound editor Resul Pookutty, along with other dignitaries.

Those attending the event include Prakash Makdum, Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation; Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation; Deelip Swami, District Collector, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; AIFF Organising Committee chairman Nandkishore Kagliwal; MGM University chancellor Ankushrao Kadam; vice-chancellor Vilas Sapkal; festival director Sunil Sukthankar and others.