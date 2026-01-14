Nashik Municipal Polls On Thursday; 13.60 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise | Pic By: Mahesh Vishwakarma (Representative Pic)

Nashik – Voting for the 122 seats across 31 wards of the Nashik Municipal Corporation will be held on Thursday (January 15) from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. A total of 1,563 polling stations have been set up in the city, of which 266 are sensitive and highly sensitive. 13,60,722 voters will exercise their right to vote in this election. This includes 6,56,675 women, 7,03,968 men, and 79 transgender voters.

After the campaigning ended on Tuesday evening, the municipal administration had accelerated its preparations for the election. All measures have been taken to ensure that the voting process is conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and free environment.

Voters will require one of the following 13 identity documents for voting: Election Identity Card, Indian Passport, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Government Employee Identity Card with photograph, Nationalized Bank or Post Office Passbook with photograph, Disability Certificate with photograph, MNREGA Job Card, Pension Documents, Health Insurance Scheme Card with photograph, or Freedom Fighter Identity Card with photograph.

4,860 ballot units and 1,800 control units (including reserved units) are available for voting. Approximately 8,800 officers and employees from the municipal corporation and other government departments have been appointed for election duty.

A warning has been issued that if candidates or party workers campaign in public places after the end of the campaign period, strict action will be taken according to the rules of the Election Commission and the Representation of the People Act. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Manisha Khatri has appealed to the citizens to vote fearlessly on Thursday and strengthen democracy.

208 Independent Candidates

A total of 735 candidates are in the fray for the 122 seats across 31 wards. This includes 527 political parties and 208 independent candidates.

Holiday for Voting

Voting for the municipal elections will be held on Thursday. To enable citizens to exercise their right to vote, the Deputy Labour Commissioner's office has instructed private establishments to grant paid leave to their officers and employees on this day. This holiday applies to all establishments and factories falling under the Industries, Energy and Labour Department.

Deputy Labour Commissioner V.N. Mali stated that in exceptional circumstances where a full holiday is not possible, the management should provide employees with a two or three-hour break to facilitate voting. The administration has appealed to voters to cast their votes early in the morning and participate in strengthening democracy.