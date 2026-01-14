Nashik: Minister Dadaji Bhuse Performs Mahapuja At Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi |

Nashik : On the occasion of the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra, State Minister for School Education Dadaji Bhuse performed the official Mahapuja along with his wife early this morning at the Samadhi Temple of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj in Trimbakeshwar.

Along with Minister Bhuse, Ganpat Gadekar alongwith spouse from Dindori taluka were accorded the honour of participating in the ritual. Those present on the occasion included Anita Bhuse; Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, DYSP Vasudev Desale, Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav, Chief Officer of Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Rahul Patil, Taluka Health Officer Dr Patil, Advocate Somnath Ghotekar, President of the Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Trust, Secretary Shripad Kulkarni; Manik Maharaj More, a descendant of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Advocate Ravindra Patil, President of the Sant Muktabai Trust, priest Jayant Maharaj Gosavi; along with other public representatives.



Speaking at the program organized after the Mahapuja, Minister Bhuse said that he was blessed to have the opportunity to seek darshan at the samadhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj on the occasion of the Paush Wari. He added that he prayed for happiness and prosperity in the lives of farmers, workers, and citizens of the state.

He further stated that a meeting would soon be held under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, through which all possible efforts would be made for the development of the Trimbakeshwar region. He also noted that the Warkari sect has been carrying out enlightening social work, and their guidance would be sought in this process.



Municipal Council President Tungar, Madhavdas Rathi, Bhushan Adsare and Akshay Bhosale also expressed their views. On the occasion of the Paush Wari, a large number of devotees were present.