 How To Vote In Nashik Civic Polls: Four Votes, Different Colour Codes, One Final Beep Explained
According to the ward structure of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, voters will have to cast four votes. The sections on the EVM will be of a different color for each seat. The election office has clarified that the voting process should be considered complete only after a long beep sound is heard.

Prashant Nikale Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
How To Vote In Nashik Civic Polls: Four Votes, Different Colour Codes, One Final Beep Explained | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik– According to the ward structure of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, voters will have to cast four votes. The sections on the EVM will be of a different color for each seat. The election office has clarified that the voting process should be considered complete only after a long beep sound is heard.

Voting for the 122 seats of the Municipal Corporation will be held on Thursday (January 15) from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The counting of votes will take place on Friday (January 16).

The voting process is as follows: For wards number 1 to 31, after pressing the button, a red light will illuminate next to the candidate's name, but there will be no beep sound. A long beep sound will be heard only after pressing the button for the fourth and final seat. Only then should the voting be considered complete.

NOTA option available

If a voter does not wish to vote for any candidate or political party, the NOTA (None of the Above) button is available for each seat. Voters can register their protest by using this option.

Ballot paper colors

- For seat A - White color

- For seat B - Light pink color

- For seat C - Light yellow color

- For seat D - Light blue color

Voters should select the correct colored ballot paper for their four seats and cast their vote. A separate button will have to be pressed for each seat, and the long beep will sound only after the last seat.

The administration has made all preparations to ensure a transparent and smooth voting process. Voters are urged to exercise their right to vote by casting their vote early in the morning.

