 NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik

NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik

In a significant boost to quality assurance and scientific testing infrastructure in the region, a state-of-the-art NABL accredited laboratory in the name 'Ashoka Highway Research Centre Pvt. Ltd' has been established in Nashik. The laboratory is accredited as per ISO/IEC 17025-2017 standard, reaffirming its technical competence, reliability, and adherence to international quality benchmarks.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik |

Nashik: In a significant boost to quality assurance and scientific testing infrastructure in the region, a state-of-the-art NABL accredited laboratory in the name 'Ashoka Highway Research Centre Pvt. Ltd' has been established in Nashik. The laboratory is accredited as per ISO/IEC 17025-2017 standard, reaffirming its technical competence, reliability, and adherence to international quality benchmarks.

The NABL accreditation ensures that the laboratory’s testing results are accurate, reliable, and globally accepted, benefiting industries, businesses, regulatory bodies, and consumers alike. With this accreditation, the AHRCPL Nashik-based laboratory is now authorized to provide validated building & highway material testing services that meet national and international regulatory requirements.

This Laboratory have developed specialized expertise in the testing and evaluation of bituminous materials, including straight-run Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen, Bitumen Emulsion, and Bituminous Mixes, with a focused emphasis on the utilisation of Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) material.

RAP-based mix design and evaluation represent a proven green technology, significantly reducing the consumption of natural aggregates and bitumen, lowering carbon footprint, and thereby contributing meaningfully toward the protection of mother Earth through responsible and sustainable resource utilization

FPJ Shorts
Delhi-NCR Faces Bitter Cold & Severe Air Pollution Amid Orange & Yellow Alerts
Delhi-NCR Faces Bitter Cold & Severe Air Pollution Amid Orange & Yellow Alerts
HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Notification For 50 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
HPSC HSIIDC For Group B Posts Recruitment 2026: Notification For 50 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Mumbai: CBI Seeks Proclamation Against Absconding Nirav Modi Associates In Punjab National Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai: CBI Seeks Proclamation Against Absconding Nirav Modi Associates In Punjab National Bank Fraud Case
'Foolish Team That Produced...': TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over 'Historical Distortions,' Demands Apology
'Foolish Team That Produced...': TN Youth Congress Seeks Ban On Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi Over 'Historical Distortions,' Demands Apology

The laboratory is equipped with advanced instrumentation, modern infrastructure, and qualified technical professionals, enabling it to deliver precise and timely analytical services.

This comprehensive and integrated performance-testing setup makes it a one-of-its-kind facility in Nashik after IIT Bombay in Maharashtra.

Read Also
Nashik: Injured Leopard Cub Hit by Train Near Deolali Succumbs During Treatment
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, the management source stated that the NABL accreditation reflects the laboratory’s commitment to quality, accuracy, and continuous improvement, while also supporting the region’s industrial ecosystem by offering dependable testing services locally.

The launch of this NABL-accredited facility in Nashik is expected to reduce dependency on laboratories in metropolitan cities, improve turnaround times, and contribute to enhanced compliance, safety, and quality standards across industries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik

NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik

PMC Elections 2026: Rift Widens Between BJP And NCP As CM Devendra Fadnavis Corners Dy CM Ajit Pawar...

PMC Elections 2026: Rift Widens Between BJP And NCP As CM Devendra Fadnavis Corners Dy CM Ajit Pawar...

VIDEO: Drunk Group Attacks NCP Woman Candidate’s Home In Pimpri, One Arrested

VIDEO: Drunk Group Attacks NCP Woman Candidate’s Home In Pimpri, One Arrested

‘Seats Kept Coming Loose’: Pune Family’s Ordeal On IndiGo Flight To Indore

‘Seats Kept Coming Loose’: Pune Family’s Ordeal On IndiGo Flight To Indore

‘Pune Has Embraced Students From Ladakh And J&K As Its Own,’ Says Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder...

‘Pune Has Embraced Students From Ladakh And J&K As Its Own,’ Says Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder...