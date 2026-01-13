NABL-Accredited Highway Research Laboratory Opens In Nashik |

Nashik: In a significant boost to quality assurance and scientific testing infrastructure in the region, a state-of-the-art NABL accredited laboratory in the name 'Ashoka Highway Research Centre Pvt. Ltd' has been established in Nashik. The laboratory is accredited as per ISO/IEC 17025-2017 standard, reaffirming its technical competence, reliability, and adherence to international quality benchmarks.

The NABL accreditation ensures that the laboratory’s testing results are accurate, reliable, and globally accepted, benefiting industries, businesses, regulatory bodies, and consumers alike. With this accreditation, the AHRCPL Nashik-based laboratory is now authorized to provide validated building & highway material testing services that meet national and international regulatory requirements.

This Laboratory have developed specialized expertise in the testing and evaluation of bituminous materials, including straight-run Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen, Bitumen Emulsion, and Bituminous Mixes, with a focused emphasis on the utilisation of Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP) material.

RAP-based mix design and evaluation represent a proven green technology, significantly reducing the consumption of natural aggregates and bitumen, lowering carbon footprint, and thereby contributing meaningfully toward the protection of mother Earth through responsible and sustainable resource utilization

The laboratory is equipped with advanced instrumentation, modern infrastructure, and qualified technical professionals, enabling it to deliver precise and timely analytical services.

This comprehensive and integrated performance-testing setup makes it a one-of-its-kind facility in Nashik after IIT Bombay in Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, the management source stated that the NABL accreditation reflects the laboratory’s commitment to quality, accuracy, and continuous improvement, while also supporting the region’s industrial ecosystem by offering dependable testing services locally.

The launch of this NABL-accredited facility in Nashik is expected to reduce dependency on laboratories in metropolitan cities, improve turnaround times, and contribute to enhanced compliance, safety, and quality standards across industries.