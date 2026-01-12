 Nashik: Injured Leopard Cub Hit by Train Near Deolali Succumbs During Treatment
A female leopard cub, found injured on the railway tracks near Deolali railway station in Bhagur, Nashik district (on the Mumbai-bound up line, near pole number 179/32), has died due to excessive bleeding. The cub was approximately 7 to 8 months old. It had sustained a severe head injury and a completely fractured leg after being hit by a train.

Monday, January 12, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
The incident occurred on January 11, 2026, at 7:00 AM. Upon receiving the information, railway traffic was immediately stopped. The wildlife rescue team from the Nashik Forest Range rushed to the spot, rescued the injured leopard, and then resumed railway traffic. A team of wildlife veterinary officers from the Nashik division provided initial treatment at the scene. However, due to the heavy bleeding, its condition was extremely critical.

The leopard was then shifted to the wildlife treatment center in Mhasrul for further treatment. Doctors there made every effort, but due to excessive bleeding and severe injuries, it succumbed to its injuries. The Forest Department has registered the incident, and further investigation and necessary measures are underway.

Recently, incidents involving leopards have increased in Nashik district. Leopards venturing into urban areas from the outskirts, collisions on railway tracks, and attacks in human settlements have created an atmosphere of fear among local residents. This incident highlights the increasing severity of human-wildlife conflict.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens to be vigilant at night and to immediately report such incidents to the Forest Department or the police. They have also urged people to report any sightings of wildlife near railway tracks or in remote areas immediately, so that lives can be saved.

