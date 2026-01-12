 46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships
e-Paper Get App
HomePune46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

Forty-six visually impaired students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj) were awarded scholarships of Rs. 12,000 each by Madat The Blind Foundation, Chennai.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships |

Nashik – Forty-six visually impaired students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj) were awarded scholarships of Rs. 12,000 each by Madat The Blind Foundation, Chennai.

The scholarship distribution ceremony was presided over by Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP Samaj. The chief guests included Vitthal Savkar and Dattatraya Kadve from Blind Foundation, Nashik, along with the college principal Dr KM Ahire and coordinator Dr. Tushar Patil.

In his introductory remarks, Principal Dr. Ahire provided information about the various initiatives and facilities implemented by the college for visually impaired students. Following this, Dattatraya Kadve gave information about The Blind Foundation, Chennai, and urged the students to take maximum advantage of the scheme.

In his presidential address, Adv. Nitin Thakare stated that instead of merely showing sympathy, it is essential to provide timely help, cooperation, and support to visually impaired students. He also provided information about the various schemes implemented by the MVP Samaj for visually impaired students.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Elections Disrupt WPL 2026, Matches To Be Played In Empty DY Patil Stadium For January 14-15 Games
Navi Mumbai Elections Disrupt WPL 2026, Matches To Be Played In Empty DY Patil Stadium For January 14-15 Games
NSE Trading Halt On January 15, Maharashtra Civic Polls Prompt One-Day Stock Market Closure Across Capital Segment
NSE Trading Halt On January 15, Maharashtra Civic Polls Prompt One-Day Stock Market Closure Across Capital Segment
Karnataka CM Row: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Says Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar To Be Summoned To Delhi If Needed
Karnataka CM Row: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Says Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar To Be Summoned To Delhi If Needed
TCS Posts ₹10,720 Crore Q3 Profit As One-Time Legal & Labour Costs Weigh On Earnings Despite Revenue Growth
TCS Posts ₹10,720 Crore Q3 Profit As One-Time Legal & Labour Costs Weigh On Earnings Despite Revenue Growth
Read Also
Cluster Approach, Nodal Officers: Nashik's Sanitation Plan For Kumbh Mela 2027
article-image

During the ceremony, 46 students received scholarships of Rs. 12,000 each from the dignitaries. Kavita Lavhate made special efforts for the success of the program. The program was compared and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Tushar Patil.

This initiative, which promotes the education of visually impaired students, is an excellent example of the social commitment of MVP Samaj and The Blind Foundation. This scholarship will help the students make further progress in their studies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

Pune VIDEO: Road Roller Crushes Worker During Road Work In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi

Pune: 'Provide Funds Or Cancel Centres'—Schools Challenge CCTV Mandate For Class 10, 12 Board...

Pune: 'Provide Funds Or Cancel Centres'—Schools Challenge CCTV Mandate For Class 10, 12 Board...

46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships

Nashik Launches 'Arunodaya' Campaign For Sickle Cell Screening From Jan 15 To Feb 7

Nashik Launches 'Arunodaya' Campaign For Sickle Cell Screening From Jan 15 To Feb 7

Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten

Angels Of Pune: How Chimmukla Ghass Foundation Is Feeding Pune’s Forgotten