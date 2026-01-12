46 Visually Impaired Students At Nashik's KTHM College Receive Rs. 12,000 Scholarships |

Nashik – Forty-six visually impaired students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses at KTHM College of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP Samaj) were awarded scholarships of Rs. 12,000 each by Madat The Blind Foundation, Chennai.

The scholarship distribution ceremony was presided over by Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP Samaj. The chief guests included Vitthal Savkar and Dattatraya Kadve from Blind Foundation, Nashik, along with the college principal Dr KM Ahire and coordinator Dr. Tushar Patil.

In his introductory remarks, Principal Dr. Ahire provided information about the various initiatives and facilities implemented by the college for visually impaired students. Following this, Dattatraya Kadve gave information about The Blind Foundation, Chennai, and urged the students to take maximum advantage of the scheme.

In his presidential address, Adv. Nitin Thakare stated that instead of merely showing sympathy, it is essential to provide timely help, cooperation, and support to visually impaired students. He also provided information about the various schemes implemented by the MVP Samaj for visually impaired students.

During the ceremony, 46 students received scholarships of Rs. 12,000 each from the dignitaries. Kavita Lavhate made special efforts for the success of the program. The program was compared and the vote of thanks was given by Dr. Tushar Patil.

This initiative, which promotes the education of visually impaired students, is an excellent example of the social commitment of MVP Samaj and The Blind Foundation. This scholarship will help the students make further progress in their studies.