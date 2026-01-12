Cluster Approach, Nodal Officers: Nashik's Sanitation Plan For Kumbh Mela 2027 | Representative Image

Nashik: In view of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, a review meeting on planning and preparedness for rural sanitation was held at the office of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA). The meeting was chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The meeting focused on strengthening sanitation systems in both rural and urban areas, particularly in association with the Kumbh Mela. Detailed discussions were held on sanitation facilities near major religious sites, villages along pilgrimage and tourism routes, external parking areas, and surroundings of railway stations. Solid waste management and inter-agency coordination were identified as key priority areas.

The meeting was attended by Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Nashik Zilla Parishad; Amol Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner, NTKMA; Makarand Diwakar, Tahsildar; Sagar Rode, Engineer, Nashik Zilla Parishad; sanitation expert Sandeep Jadhav; IBS expert Sachin Gavli; Anand Ghodke, Sanitation Officer, UNICEF; along with Block Development Officers from various Panchayat Samitis in Nashik district.

During the meeting, directions were issued to strengthen sanitation facilities and services in Gram Panchayat areas identified during the 2015 Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The Authority emphasized the need for advance preparedness by prioritizing locations expected to witness a heavy influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela period.

It was decided to classify Gram Panchayats in rural and peri-urban areas into clusters and appoint a nodal officer for each cluster. A comprehensive sanitation action plan is to be prepared for every cluster of Gram Panchayats.

To ensure effective solid waste management in rural areas, a coordinated operational mechanism will be adopted. Emphasis was laid on cluster-based planning for waste segregation, collection, and monitoring. District administration and rural development agencies were instructed to prepare an integrated plan covering all identified locations.

The meeting also recommended increased participation of self-help groups, Sarpanchs, villagers, religious and educational institutions, as well as school and college students in sanitation initiatives. Instructions were given to conduct a monthly cleanliness drive in every Gram Panchayat to ensure village-wide sanitation.

Discussions were also held on preparedness of sanitation infrastructure, inclusive facilities, and sustainable, environment-friendly designs. Concerned departments were directed to study practical models suitable for rural and sensitive areas.

Coordination with educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, and local self-governing bodies was also emphasized. To strengthen rural sanitation preparedness for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority directed all concerned departments to ensure timely planning, inter-departmental coordination, and regular review meetings.