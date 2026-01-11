Banned Tobacco Products Worth ₹9.7 Crore Seized In Nashik; 11 Booked |

Nashik: A strict crackdown is underway in the Nashik district against the production and sale of banned food products. The special flying squad of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a cigarette manufacturing company in Padli Deshmukh, Igatpuri taluka, and seized goods worth approximately ₹9,71,02,365.

In this operation, cases have been filed against 11 people under the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety Act. This major operation was conducted under the guidance of the Minister of Food and Drug Administration, Hon'ble Narhari Zirwal, and under the leadership of the Joint Commissioner (Food) of Nashik Division, Manish Sanap.

On January 7 and 8, the special flying squad of the Nashik division conducted raids at three locations. At Elitecon International Limited in Talegaon, Dindori, 508 boxes of 'Kash Premix Sheesha' containing flavoured tobacco were seized.

This product is banned, and it was being manufactured by M/S Golden Cryo Private Limited, Gat No. 395, Padli Deshmukh, Padli Phata, Tal. Igatpuri. Following this operation, a case was registered at the Dindori Police Station on January 8.

On January 9, the LCB team and the Wadiwarhe Police Station team raided Golden Cryo Private Limited in Padli Deshmukh. The following items were seized from the company:

- Approximately 2,000 boxes of packaged cigarettes

- One Tipco packing machine

- 40 rolls of unlabeled silver packaging material

- One HI PACK packing machine

- Approximately 200 sacks of unflavored raw tobacco in plastic packaging

To prevent the production of banned flavored tobacco, the Tipco packing machine, 40 rolls of silver packaging material, and the HI PACK machine have been sealed. Instructions have been given not to use these machines until further notice.

This joint operation was carried out by a team comprising Joint Commissioner (Food) of Nashik Division, Manish Sanap, Special Squad Chief Yadurai Dahtonde (Assistant Commissioner Food, Bhandara), Gajanan Gore, Ashok Ilagar, officers of the Special Squad, and Vinod Dhawad (Assistant Commissioner Food), Gopal Kasar, and Govind Gaikwad from the Nashik division.

Joint Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap has appealed that if anyone has information about the sale, production, storage, or transportation of flavored tobacco, gutkha, and other such banned food products, they should contact the Food and Drug Administration's toll-free number 1800222365 or the office. The informant's name will be kept confidential. A warning of strict action has been issued to vendors involved in such illegal activities.

This operation has dealt a major blow to the illegal trade of banned substances in Nashik district, and the Food and Drug Administration has indicated that it will intensify such operations in the future.