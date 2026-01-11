 Two Leopard Incidents In Nashik: One Hit By Train, Another Attacks Youth
Two Leopard Incidents In Nashik: One Hit By Train, Another Attacks Youth

Two Leopard Incidents In Nashik: One Hit By Train, Another Attacks Youth

In the Nashik district, leopard incidents are increasing, with two major incidents occurring in the last two days. The Forest Department and railway officials took immediate action to bring the situation under control.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Two Leopard Incidents In Nashik: One Hit By Train, Another Attacks Youth |

In the Nashik district, leopard incidents are increasing, with two major incidents occurring in the last two days. The Forest Department and railway officials took immediate action to bring the situation under control.

On January 11, 2026, at 7:00 AM, an injured leopard was found on the railway tracks (up line, near pole number 179/32) near Deolali railway station, close to Bhagur. It had sustained serious head injuries and a completely fractured leg after being hit by a train. This incident caused a temporary halt in railway traffic. The wildlife rescue team from the Nashik Forest Range reached the spot, rescued the injured leopard, and resumed railway traffic.

A team of wildlife veterinary officers from the Nashik division provided first aid at the scene. The leopard is a female, approximately 7 to 8 months old. Due to excessive bleeding, its condition is critical. It has been shifted to the wildlife treatment center in Mhasrul for further treatment. Forest officials stated that treatment and necessary measures are underway.

In addition to this, on January 10, 2026, at 9:30 PM, a leopard attacked a young man riding a motorcycle in the Lahvit area. The leopard attacked him from behind with its claws. The injured person, Shan Ratan Aher (age 20 years, resident of Patil Galli, Munjoba Chowk, Lahvit, Nashik), was admitted to Bitco Hospital. He was given necessary injections and treatment and discharged in the morning. His condition is stable.

The wildlife rescue team and night patrol team of the Nashik Forest Range immediately reached the spot and took action. The Forest Department has installed cages in the area and has initiated awareness campaigns and other necessary measures.

Nashik: Kohor Village Students Get First-Hand Army Experience At Artillery School
article-image

Recently, sightings and attacks by leopards have increased in Nashik district. The movement of leopards from the outskirts of the city towards urban areas, collisions on railway tracks, and attacks in human settlements have created an atmosphere of fear among local residents.

The forest department stated that continuous efforts are being made to reduce human-wildlife conflict. Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant at night and to immediately report such incidents to the forest department or the police.

