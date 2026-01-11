Nashik: Kohor Village Students Get First-Hand Army Experience At Artillery School |

Nashik : Intending to give students from remote regions a first-hand experience of the strength and capabilities of the Indian Army, the demonstration event “Ex Topachi 2026”, organised at the Artillery School in Deolali, turned out to be a truly unforgettable moment in the lives of the students.



Students from a school in Kohor village of Peth taluka, a remote area in Nashik district, were brought to Deolali through the Social Networking Forum (SNF). The primary aim of this initiative was to provide students with direct exposure to the power of artillery guns, advanced military technology, disciplined army life, and the spirit of service to the nation.



During the program, students witnessed thrilling live demonstrations of artillery operations. Observing the discipline, strength, and operational efficiency of the Indian Army left them deeply impressed. For many students, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that ignited fresh inspiration towards serving the nation.



The concept of this initiative was conceived by Colonel Shashank Sarode, while Colonel Rajesh Kulkarni provided financial support for the students’ travel. The entire program was organized by Pramod Gaikwad through the Social Networking Forum (SNF).

On the occasion, Colonel Shashank Sarode and Pramod Gaikwad interacted with the students, guiding them on the role of the Indian Army, the importance of national service, and various career opportunities.

Their interaction sparked new dreams and confidence in the students’ eyes.For the successful execution of the program, SNF Taluka Coordinator Jaydip Gaikwad, along with all the teachers from Kohor school, put in special efforts.



The joy, enthusiasm, and curiosity seen on the faces of students from remote areas truly reflected the success of the initiative. Attendees expressed that this program gave wings to the dreams of children from remote regions, making it a meaningful and inspiring experience.