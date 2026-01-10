Nashik: Elderly Man Dies While Being Carried On Stretcher Due To Lack Of Road In Igatpuri Village | FPJ Photo

Nashik: An elderly 65-year-old man died in Khairewadi (Jejurkar Mala area), a remote tribal area in Igatpuri taluka, due to the lack of a road, sparking outrage throughout the region. The man, Baban Raoji Shende, suffered a mild heart attack, and villagers attempted to carry him on a stretcher for treatment. However, after trekking 6 to 7 kilometres through valleys and across two streams to reach the main road, he passed away. This incident has been described as extremely shameful for the Igatpuri–Trimbakeshwar region, especially when politicians claim to have undertaken development works worth crores of rupees, a sentiment echoed by villagers and local media.

Following the incident, villagers stated that Baban Shende's life could have been saved if there had been a road in the area. The demand for a road in Khairewadi has been ongoing for many years. During the monsoon season, students, sick people, the elderly, and pregnant women face life-threatening journeys. Due to the lack of a road, patients often cannot reach the hospital on time in emergency situations. The then tehsildar, Parmeshwar Kasule, had sent a proposal to the government for the road, but the proposal stalled after his transfer two years ago. Villagers are accusing the current tehsildar, Abhijit Baravkar, of neglecting this work.

Igatpuri is a tribal-majority constituency, and the current MLA is also from the tribal community. Yet, this incident highlights that the tribal people remain deprived of basic amenities. Local villagers repeatedly visit government offices demanding a road, but only receive promises, with no actual work being done. “They claim that development works worth crores of rupees have been completed, but our village doesn't even have a road. Even carrying a sick person on a stretcher doesn't guarantee timely help,” lamented the villagers.

This incident highlights the lack of basic amenities in the remote areas of Igatpuri. The absence of a road has made access to education, healthcare, and emergency services difficult. The villagers have demanded immediate attention from their MLA, MP, and the administration regarding this issue. People have also taken serious note of the plight of those living in remote areas.

Following this incident, the villagers have intensified their demand for the immediate construction of a road, and there is a possibility of protests in the coming days. The administration and political leaders need to take this matter seriously; otherwise, such unfortunate incidents may recur.