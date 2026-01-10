 Pune Crime: Drunken Clash In Kharadi Turns Deadly, 23-Year-Old Killed By Friend
The deceased has been identified as Akash Tarale (23), a resident of Khandvenagar. The arrested accused has been identified as Vijay alias Jalwa Sanjay Waghmare (23), a resident of Rajaram Patil Nagar, Kharadi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
Pune Crime: Drunken Clash In Kharadi Turns Deadly, 23-Year-Old Killed By Friend

A tragic incident of murder following a drunken brawl took place in the Kharadi area of Pune, where a 23-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his friend after an argument escalated into violence. Kharadi Police have arrested the accused in connection with the case.

The incident occurred at Sweet India Chowk in Kharadi around 9:15 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Tarale (23), a resident of Khandvenagar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Vijay alias Jalwa Sanjay Waghmare (23), a resident of Rajaram Patil Nagar, Kharadi.

According to the police, the complainant Amit Bhosale stated that he, along with Vijay Waghmare and Akash Tarale, were close friends.

On the day of the incident, they had consumed alcohol together. After drinking, the trio were sitting and chatting near Sweet India Chowk when an argument broke out among them due to a minor dispute. The dispute soon turned into a physical altercation, during which Vijay Waghmare allegedly hit Akash on the head with a bottle and then struck him again with a stone lying nearby.

Akash sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. On receiving information about the incident, Kharadi Police rushed to the location and arrested the accused. A case of murder has been registered at Kharadi Police Station.

Assistant Police Inspector Ravindra Godse, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that the accused has been arrested and the matter is under investigation. Accordingly, action will be taken.

